Minister Nomakhosazana Meth adjusts national minimum wage to R28,79 per hour

The Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth has announced an upward adjustment of the National Minimum Wage (NMW) rates for 2025 from R27,58 to R28,79 for each ordinary hour worked.

South Africa introduced the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act In 2019. In terms of the policy instrument, this obligates employers to pay workers a minimum amount per hour. The National Minimum Wage is subject to annual review and increases annually from 1 March.

Application of the National Minimum Wage

The National Minimum Wage amendment is enforced by law and binding from 1 March 2025. Violations of the Act are subject to fines. The National Minimum Wage determination Includes vulnerable sectors such as farm workers and domestic workers, whom since 2022, were aligned with the NMW rates.

The National Minimum Wage is the minimum amount of pay that an employer is legally required to remunerate employees for work done. No employee should be paid below the National Minimum Wage.

The 4,2 percent increase shall apply to all workers. The NMW cannot be varied by contract, collective agreement or law; and it is also an unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally alter hours of work or other conditions of employment In Implementing the NMW.

Exceptions to the application of the NMW

However, because of special dispensation under which they are hired workers employed on expanded public works programme are entitled to a minimum wage increase of R15,83 from R15,16 per hour. Those who have concluded leamershlp agreements as contemplated In section 17 of the Skills Development Act, 1998, are entitled to the allowances as determined in the latest government gazette schedule and these will be published in the department's website - www.labour.gov.za

Also. comprehensive tables explaining the adjustments in the Sectoral Determination for areas and rates, work categories for Contract Cleaning Sector, plus those of the Wholesale and Retail Sector are also made available in the Departmental website.

The NMW Act applies to all workers and their employers except members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency and the South African Secret Service. The NMW does not apply to a volunteer, who is a person who performs work for another person and who does not receive or is not entitled lo receive, any remuneration for his or her service.

The amount does not Include payment of allowances (such as transport, tools, food or accommodation) payments in kind (board or lodging), tips, bonuses and gifts among others.

"We are committed to the implementation of social protection initiatives and wage Increases, such as the introduction and implementation of the National Minimum Wage, as this ensures that workers receive their dues and are not exploited for the services they render. Every employer may not pay wages that are below the minimum wage," says Minister Meth.

For media enquiries contact:

Ms, Thobeka Magcal, Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcal@Labour,gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205

Teboho Thejane, Departmental Spokesperson

Email: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov,za

Mobile: 082 697 0694

#GovZAUpdates