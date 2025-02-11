NeuroX Launches AI-Powered Brain and Mental Health Screening Tool for Dementia and Psychological Conditions

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroX, a leading AI-powered virtual brain health ecosystem and a project of American TelePhysicians, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge AI-powered brain and mental health screening tool. This innovative tool is designed to assess the risk of dementia and various psychological conditions, offering individuals an accessible and effective way to screen for these conditions from the comfort of their own homes.

The screening tool, available at https://neurox.us/online-screening-test/, leverages advanced artificial intelligence to analyze user inputs and provide risk assessments for neurological and mental health conditions. This launch further underscores NeuroX’s commitment to integrating technology with specialty physician services to address the growing demand for proactive brain health management.

“The introduction of our AI-powered screening tool is a significant step in making brain and mental health care more accessible,” said Dr. Muhammad "Umar" Farooq, Co-Founder and Chief of Neurology Services at NeuroX. “By identifying potential risks early, individuals can take timely action and consult with our Board-Certified Neurologists, Psychiatrists, or Sleep Specialists to address their concerns, ensuring a higher quality of care and improved outcomes.”

The tool’s launch aligns with NeuroX’s efforts to support the CMS GUIDE program, which provides comprehensive care for dementia patients and their caregivers.

“This AI-powered screening tool is a perfect complement to our CMS GUIDE participant program,” said Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Founder and CEO of American TelePhysicians. “By offering early risk assessments, we empower patients and their families with actionable insights, enabling proactive care management and helping us deliver on our mission of creating self-sustaining healthcare ecosystems.”

NeuroX continues to innovate in virtual specialty care by combining advanced technology with its team of expert physicians to meet the growing needs of patients with cognitive and mental health challenges.

For more information about NeuroX, visit www.neurox.us.

About NeuroX

NeuroX, a subsidiary of American TelePhysicians, is an AI-powered virtual brain health ecosystem dedicated to advancing neurological, mental health, and stroke care. NeuroX combines Virtual Physician Services, advanced AI Virtual Care Technology, and strategic partnerships to provide accessible, specialized care for conditions such as dementia, sleep disorders, migraines, mental health challenges, and stroke recovery. By offering access to expert specialist physicians and a seamless, integrated approach to brain health management, NeuroX ensures patients receive personalized, high-quality care from the comfort of their homes. For more information, visit www.neurox.us.

About American TelePhysicians

American TelePhysicians is a Jacksonville-based digital healthcare company founded in 2017 by a team of physicians and IT professionals under the leadership of Waqas Ahmed, MD, FACP. With operations in the US, Asia, and Australia, the organization is transforming the global healthcare industry by creating customized healthcare ecosystems and bringing affordable, accessible medical services to all patients, including underserved communities. Using its AI-powered technology solutions, virtual physician services, and integrated partnerships, ATP is on its journey to build smart healthcare ecosystems beyond borders. The company’s flagship projects—CURA4U, SmartClinix, and NeuroX—are revolutionizing healthcare delivery by integrating digital health platforms with specialized care to ensure timely, efficient, and affordable healthcare services. For more information, visit www.americantelephysicians.com.

