DOGE Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene Announces First Hearing to Launch the “War on Waste”

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Majorie Taylor Greene today announced the Subcommittee’s first hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and be titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud.” Since 2003, a staggering $2.7 trillion taxpayer dollars have been lost to fraudulent and improper payments. Democrats, aided by the Biden-Harris Administration, exacerbated this fraud by massively expanding Medicaid spending and rushing pandemic-era funding out the door without proper oversight mechanisms in place. President Trump has been given a mandate by the American people to address waste, fraud, and abuse, including by auditing outdated federal payment systems. DOGE Subcommittee Members will work with expert witnesses to examine how Congress can assist the President in the effort to stamp out improper payments and fraud.

“Fraudsters, organized criminals, malign foreign actors, and even corrupt government employees are filing hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of fraudulent claims each year — and getting away with it. Every taxpayer dollar that goes to these criminals is one dollar less for hardworking Americans, who expect and deserve more from their government. The DOGE Subcommittee will work hand-in-hand with President Trump to root out waste, fix broken payment systems, and investigate fraud schemes. This hearing is a first step towards creating a government that actually works for the American people,” said DOGE Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

WHAT: Hearing titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud”

DATE: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Stewart Whitson, Former FBI Special Agent, Senior Director of Federal Affairs, Foundation for Government Accountability

Haywood Talcove, Chief Executive Officer, Lexis Nexis Risk Solution

Dawn Royal, Director, United Council on Welfare Fraud

RSVP: Media must RSVP by Tuesday, February 11 at 5p ET. Email here to RSVP.

###