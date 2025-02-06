Governor Abbott Reappoints Lunceford To Board For Lease Of Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Lands

TEXAS, February 6 - February 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Erin Lunceford to the Board for Lease of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lands for a term set to expire on September 1, 2025. The Board for Lease was created to lease land owned by the Texas Department of Justice.

Erin Lunceford of Houston is a lawyer and currently practices mediations and arbitrations through Lunceford ADR, LLC. She previously served as Judge for the 61st Judicial District Court in Harris County. She is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law and is a certified Medical Malpractice Specialist with the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys. She is a former board member of the Houston Bar Association and an associate member and former president of the Houston chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Lunceford received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.