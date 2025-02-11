The Johnny Hyde Estate: A Piece of Hollywood History Hits the Market, Listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc.

718 N Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A historically significant estate in Beverly Hills Flats has entered the market, offering a connection to Hollywood’s Golden Age. Known as The Johnny Hyde Estate, the property was home to Johnny Hyde, the renowned talent agent who played a key role in the career of Marilyn Monroe. Represented by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc., the estate is situated on a 28,783-square-foot flat lot, a rarity in this prestigious neighborhood.

“Rarely do you have the opportunity to take a DeLorean back into the future to buy a piece of residential history. This is it—the Johnny Hyde Estate,” said Jimmy Heckenberg.

Built in 1941, this Paul Williams-inspired residence features five bedrooms and six bathrooms across nearly 6,000 square feet. The architectural design reflects the era’s refined style, with a dramatic entryway, a sweeping staircase, and formal living and dining rooms. The home also includes a chef’s kitchen, breakfast room, elevator, and an upstairs kitchenette.

The outdoor setting is among the most expansive in Beverly Hills Flats, with manicured gardens, a pool, a covered outdoor pavilion, and multiple lounge areas. Designed for both privacy and entertainment, the property offers a retreat-like atmosphere while being located just moments from The Beverly Hills Hotel and other notable landmarks.

The estate includes a three-car garage and a carport. Additionally, renowned architect William Hefner has drawn plans for a modern reimagining of the home, allowing prospective buyers to enhance the property while preserving its historical significance.

With its architectural pedigree and ties to Hollywood history, the Johnny Hyde Estate remains an emblem of Beverly Hills’ legacy.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jimmy Heckenberg

Rodeo Realty Inc.

310.650.1116

JimmyHeck@HRGestates.com

