Robert Jon & The Wreck Unleash New Single 'Sittin’ Pretty,' An Explosive Track That Captures the Wild Side Of the Night

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rock powerhouse Robert Jon & The Wreck are back with their latest high-octane single, “Sittin’ Pretty,” now available on all major digital platforms. The track, recorded in Savannah, GA, and produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Rival Sons), delivers a raw and electrifying energy that showcases the band’s signature grit and swagger. Stream “Sittin’ Pretty” HERE WATCH The Official Music Video.With its ferocious riffing, searing guitar solos, growling Hammond B3 organ, and relentless rhythm section, “Sittin’ Pretty” is a hard-rocking warning to those who cross paths with someone who’s as captivating as they are dangerous.“‘Sittin’ Pretty’ was the working title that was birthed from a rocking jam in the writing room,” explains frontman Robert Jon. “It’s a hard-hitting track that warns the next one in line that she’s dangerous. With powerful riffs and scorching guitars, the song references the wild nights that lead to the morning when those ‘church bells are ringing.’”“This song went through a number of different iterations before we landed on the version you hear today,” adds guitarist Henry James. “I had a heavy rock, call-and-response riff with a vocal melody that we had been jamming on for a while. We built a structure around it, and it quickly became one of our favorite ideas going into the studio. In his own inimitable way, producer Dave Cobb worked his magic on the arrangement, having us shift a few things around and speed the song up a bit. We rolled tape, and in just a few takes, we had our basic track! Then we layered in guitar, vocal, and keyboard overdubs, and the vision for ‘Sittin’ Pretty’ was complete. What we landed on was a rollicking, aggressive banger with furious drums, a flying bassline, and pure vintage guitar pyrotechnics!”“Sittin’ Pretty” offers the next look into a new chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck, as the band continues rolling out a slate of fresh material for their new studio album in 2025. Following the release of “Ashes in the Snow”—a stirring track highlighting the band’s reflective side—“Sittin’ Pretty” shifts gears with a more hard-hitting, high-energy approach. Blending vintage influences with a modern edge, the track further showcases the band’s range and dynamic songwriting.Currently, amid their Winter U.S. Tour, Robert Jon & The Wreck continue to bring their electrifying live show to audiences across the country. Following a monumental year that included the release of Red Moon Rising Deluxe Edition and a triumphant European tour, the band is keeping the momentum going with a run of high-energy headline performances. The tour will lead into their upcoming appearances on the Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X in March before they head back to Europe for a string of Spring 2025 tour dates. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com/tour Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 U.S. Winter Tour DatesFebruary 7 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood TheatreFebruary 8 – Elkin, NC – The Reeves Theater & CafeFebruary 11 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric TheatreFebruary 13-17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XIIMarch 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XRobert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 Spring Tour DatesApril 15 - Hengelo, NL - MetropoolApril 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66April 17 - Affalter, DE - Zur LindeApril 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk EventbarApril 19 - Lyss, CH - KufaApril 20 - Nürnberg, DE - HirschApril 24 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage FestivalApril 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid RoomApril 27 - Holmfirth, UK - PicturedomeApril 29 - Hull, UK - Welly ClubApril 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic StudiosMay 1 - Folkestone, UK - The QuarterhouseMay 2 - Venlo, NL - GrenswerkMay 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights FestivalMay 6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy BirminghamMay 7 - Gloucester, UK - GuildhallMay 8 - Chester, UK - The Live RoomsMay 10 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall StudioJune 13 - Naches, WA - Chinook Fest 2025Summer European DatesJune 20 - Vitoria, ES - Askena FestivalJune 21 - Le Thor, FR - SonografJune 25 - Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-SaalJune 26 - Herschbach, DE - Haus HergispachJune 27 - Torgau, DE - Kulturbastion Torgau Open AirJuly 1 - Wurzburg, DE - PosthalleJuly 2 - Marburg, DE - KFZ MarburgJuly 3 - Weert, NL - BosuilJuly 4 - Diepenbeek, BE - Hookrock FestivalJuly 5 - Amsterdam, NL - MelkwegAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

