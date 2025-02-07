Governor Hochul Convenes Trade Policy Roundtable

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul convened a roundtable with business leaders from Western New York to discuss the potential impacts of trade tariffs on New York’s economy and consumers.

“I cannot emphasize enough how devastating tariffs would be for New Yorkers: the cost of most goods would spike, businesses would see massive disruption and our economic growth would be put at risk,” Governor Hochul said. “Today in Buffalo, I heard directly from Western New York business leaders about their concerns about tariffs. We all know the cost of living is too damn high — and that’s why New Yorkers can’t afford a backdoor tax disguised as a tariff.”

Buffalo Niagara Partnership President & CEO Dottie Gallagher said, “Placing a heavy tariff on all imports from our largest trading partner will raise costs and drive inflation on employers and families across the Buffalo Niagara region. Canada has long been our closest trading partner and ally, and its recent $1.3 billion investment in border security proves that Canada remains committed to our mutually beneficial partnership. Our federal leaders must stick to trade policy that encourages growth and investment, and unlocks the power of our cross-border economy. We thank Governor Hochul for bringing employers to the table to understand the impacts tariffs would have on our regional economy."