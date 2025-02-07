Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Remind Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against MPWR

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all purchasers of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) common stock between February 8, 2024 and November 8, 2024. Monolithic is a provider of power management components used in electronic systems.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Misled Investors Regarding its Products Performance and Quality Control Issues

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (a) that Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (b) that the defects listed in (a), above, had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (c) that Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions the Company supplied to Nvidia; (d) that Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia – the Company’s most important customer – had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and the Company’s failure to adequately address such issues, as listed in (a)-(c), above; and that as a result of (a)-(d), above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm. When the truth was revealed, the price of Monolithic stock declined more than 30% from its class period high of more than $959 per share to approximately $647 per share by the end of the class period.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

