Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,560 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom meets with bipartisan U.S. House and U.S. Senate leaders on disaster relief for LA firestorm survivors

In the morning, Governor Newsom met with Representative Tom Cole (R), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. The House Appropriations Committee plays a crucial role in disaster aid by determining the level of funding allocated for disaster response, recovery, and preparedness.

In the afternoon, Governor Newsom met with New York Senator Chuck Schumer (D), Senate Minority Leader.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom meets with bipartisan U.S. House and U.S. Senate leaders on disaster relief for LA firestorm survivors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more