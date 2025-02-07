Governor Newsom meets with bipartisan U.S. House and U.S. Senate leaders on disaster relief for LA firestorm survivors
In the morning, Governor Newsom met with Representative Tom Cole (R), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. The House Appropriations Committee plays a crucial role in disaster aid by determining the level of funding allocated for disaster response, recovery, and preparedness.
In the afternoon, Governor Newsom met with New York Senator Chuck Schumer (D), Senate Minority Leader.
