DPH Encourages South Carolinians to Live a Heart Smart Lifestyle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 6, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – February is American Heart Month, and the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reminding residents that it is important to maintain good habits that build a strong, healthy heart. American Heart Month is a national campaign that spotlights cardiovascular (heart) health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death and disability in the United States, with 702,880 people dying from the condition in 2022. Heart disease was also the leading cause of death in South Carolina in 2022, with 12,014 South Carolinians dying from the disease that year. Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking are major risk factors for heart disease, and almost three quarters of South Carolina adults have one or more risk factors.

Women are disproportionately affected by heart disease. Nearly 75% of women ages 20-39 have one or more modifiable risk factors. That is why the first Friday of American Heart Month, Feb. 7 this year, is National Wear Red Day. National Wear Red Day is part of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” initiative. The public is asked to wear the color red on this day to raise awareness about the impacts of heart disease and stroke, especially on women.

The “Go Red for Women” initiative is a also a special opportunity to highlight the increased risks women face for developing heart disease associated with pregnancy and menopause.

“Every woman may not experience a pregnancy in their lifetime; however, every woman will experience menopause,” said Kristian Myers, Diabetes and Heart Disease Management section director. “Although, there is more to uncover about the impact of menopause on a woman’s health, we do know this unique life stage puts us at an increased risk for developing heart disease.”

Disparities also exist in other aspects of heart health outcomes, with African Americans facing a higher risk of developing ischemic heart disease— decreased blood flow and oxygen to the heart muscle— when compared to Whites. In South Carolina, heart disease deaths were 27% higher for African Americans compared to Whites in 2021.

The good news is heart disease is mostly preventable if people make healthy choices.

Tips for a healthy heart include:

Limit alcohol use and stop smoking, vaping and using tobacco products.

Eat a healthy diet that's low in fat, cholesterol and salt.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Move more; at least 30 minutes most days of the week.

Get regular health screenings for cholesterol and blood pressure.

If you have diabetes, take steps to manage it.

Take your medicine (if applicable) as directed by your provider.

DPH encourages everyone in South Carolina to start at least one new heart-healthy habit this year. To learn more about heart disease, visit DPH's Heart Disease webpage or cdc.gov.

###