DOCU-FILM 'NIÑOS DE CRISTO' GREENLIT TO SHINE A LIGHT ON HOMELESS CHILDREN IN LATAM, BACKED BY MAJOR INDUSTRY SUPPORT

L-R Emily Tosta, Kiki Melendez & Ivelin Giro

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Films & TV, the production company founded by award-winning creator Kiki Meléndez, is proud to announce its latest docu-film, Niños De Cristo. This powerful project aims to illuminate the alarming statistics surrounding homeless children in some of Latin America’s most populous countries. With 80% of its funding successfully secured, the film has received permission to commence production.

The necessary permissions were granted by DGCine, with funding contributions from Compañia De Electricidad De Bayahibe (CEPEM), S.A, Domis Constructora Chiaramida SRL, Esmeralda Group EGP SRL, Integramedica SRL, Soventix, Caribbean SRL, Pais Fernandez & Asociados, SRL, GP Capital Partners SRL,and Ushuaia Beauty Bay in Punta Cana.

This documentary will focus on countries that are in dire need of awareness and assistance, including Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Brazil, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic, where an estimated 1 million children live in poverty, and approximately 200,000 are orphaned.

Additionally, the film will chronicle the emotional journey of an American family's adoption process, capturing both the challenges and triumphs that accompany this profound experience. By portraying this deeply personal narrative, Niños De Cristo aims to explore the full spectrum of emotions involved, from hardship to hope.

“This project is profoundly meaningful. Our goal is to raise awareness about this critical issue and inspire meaningful action through storytelling,” said Kiki Meléndez, the film's writer, director, and producer.

The project is inspired by Pastor Manuel Saavedra, chairman of The Niños y Niñas Foundation. “We have always believed in the importance of sharing our children's stories, ensuring their voices are not forgotten. This is a first for us, and we are grateful that it has finally come to fruition,” shared the Pastor.

This project, which has been in development for over four years, is now progressing with its esteemed co-production team from EL Studio de Catrain, including Carmen Rodríguez and Flor Piña. Executive producers include Belén Ibáñez, Meiling Macías Toro, Julia Carias Linares, Alan Solis, and Frank Drucker. The film will be narrated by actress Emily Tosta (Mayan M.C., Willy’s Wonderland, Party of 5) and features performances by Marta Gonzalez (The Fanatic) and Ivelin Giro (Bad Boys II, Zorro). The music score will be directed by Alison Polanco of Camali Music Group and La Compañía Domirecords, featuring El Mejor De Marte.

Currently in pre-production, Niños De Cristo is scheduled to begin principal photography in the first week of February.

Kiki Melendez is represented by Cultural Creative. Emily Tosta is represented by Greene Talent, Stride Management, TMP Talent and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light.

#

