New Book by Sekennia Ruth Explores the Legacy of Dark Skin Highness Goddess Aset/Isis in Ancient Nubia and Egypt

RESEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sekennia Ruth, an adventurer and scholar with deep roots in African history, has announced the release of her latest book, The Pilak Philae Palace of the Dark Skin Highness Goddess Aset/Isis. This work discusses the rich cultural heritage of the ancient Nubian and Egyptian civilizations, offering readers an in-depth look at the life, power, and influence of the Dark Skin Highness Goddess Aset, also known as Isis.The book explores the history of the Pilak Philae Palace, a site built in 280 BCE in honor of the Dark Skin Highness Goddess Aset, who was worshipped for her magical powers and role as the mother of the deity Heru (Horus). The palace, originally located on Pilak Philae Island, stood as a significant religious center until its destruction and reconstruction in the 20th century. Sekennia Ruth details the architectural and cultural importance of this site, its rescue from the threat of rising waters in the 1960s, and its enduring legacy in modern times.Sekennia Ruth’s research is rooted in her spiritual pilgrimage to Nubia and Egypt, where she studied the rich history of these civilizations, tracing her maternal lineage to the Mons Bantu Tribe and the Dark Skin Highness Goddess Aset.Her journey through ancient temples, artifacts, and historical texts forms the foundation of the narrative, providing readers with both historical facts and personal reflections.Through the book, the author aims to highlight the overlooked contributions of African deities and royalty to world civilization. The book also addresses the colonization of African sacred spaces and the cultural impact of these invasions on ancient beliefs.In addition to historical analysis, the book includes visual depictions of key figures and locations, many of which were photographed by the author.Readers are invited to explore the significance of the goddess Aset’s magical powers, her role in the resurrection ritual, and her status as a central figure in ancient African spiritual practices.Sekennia Ruth is a passionate writer, singer, and fashion designer with a lifelong interest in African history. Her travels across North Africa, particularly to Nubia and Egypt, have deeply influenced her work, and she continues to advocate for the recognition of African contributions to human history.The Pilak Philae Palace of the Dark Skin Highness Goddess Aset/Isis is available now in paperback and ebook formats. For more information or to purchase the book, please visit [website link].About the AuthorSekennia Ruth is an adventurer, musician, and entrepreneur from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She began her musical journey in church choirs and went on to perform in local nightclubs, later moving to Los Angeles to pursue a solo music career.In 2021, Sekennia embarked on a pilgrimage to North Africa, tracing her lineage to the ancient Kushite kingdom and the Mons Bantu Tribe, descendants of the Dark Skin Highness Goddess Aset/Isis. Her travels and studies in Egypt inspired her to write The Pilak Philae Palace of the Dark Skin Highness Goddess Aset/Isis, celebrating her rediscovered ancestral heritage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.