Black & White in Antarctica – Photographs From the Bottom of the Earth By Jeff Schewe at Stephen Johnson Photography

This ward winning photograph is included in the show. Title: Wave Swirling on Iceberg

Jeff Schewe's Striking Solo Photographic Print Exhibit Explores the Majestic yet Fragile Landscape of the Southernmost Continent, Antarctica. Opening 02/16/2025

Antarctica is not just an extraordinary place of beauty—it is vital to the health of our planet. It influences global temperatures, drives ocean currents, and acts as a massive carbon sink.” — Jeff Schewe

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This solo print show Black & White in Antarctica – Photographs From the Bottom of the Earth at Stephen Johnson Photography’s gallery will open on Sunday February 16th 2025 with a free reception open to the public from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm.The show will run through March 31st 2025.The gallery is free and open to the public on Saturdays from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm or by appointment. Parking at the Pacifica Center for the Arts is free.Stephen Johnson Photography, located in the Pacifica Center for the Arts 1220C Linda Mar Blvd, Creekside Suites 5-7, is hosting a major solo photographic exhibition by Jeff Schewe as part of the gallery’s Guest Photographer series. The gallery is home to Stephen Johnson Photography and hosts both the Guest Photographer gallery shows and his own work, currently; Life Form, selections from his With a New Eye: The Digital National Parks Project exhibitions and a constant flow of new work.Jeff Schewe’s show Black & White in Antarctica – Photographs From the Bottom of the Earth contains striking new prints culled from three photographic expeditions to the forbidding but beautiful southernmost continent, Antarctica. Jeff’s sensitivity to both design and drama makes seeing these Antarctica prints a very special experience.Jeff Schewe says “I have had the extreme good fortune to travel to Antarctica on three separate photographic expeditions. Each trip was a “trip of a lifetime”! The thing about Antarctica is the light, which is ever changing, and the textures that light produces. There were some photographs whose light and shapes and texture were vastly more pronounced in B&W than in color. As I started selection editing with B&W in mind, I found many photographs that literally begged to have the color removed and the light and shadows and textures enhanced.”Schewe hopes that beyond its dramatic visual impact, Black & White in Antarctica can carry a powerful environmental message inspiring a greater awareness of the continent’s critical role in the global climate system. He adds: "Antarctica is not just an extraordinary place of beauty—it is vital to the health of our planet. It influences global temperatures, drives ocean currents, and acts as a massive carbon sink. Protecting this landscape is not just about preserving the wildlife or landscape—it’s about ensuring the future of humanity itself."Jeff Schewe is a deeply talented, award-winning photographer with over 40 years of experience in both commercial and fine art photography. Transitioning from a background in art, Schewe has made significant contributions to the field through his expertise in photography, digital imaging and fine art printing. He has been recognized as an Epson Stylus Pro, an Apple Master of the Medium, and an inductee into the Photoshop Hall of Fame in 2006. He has written two seminal books on digital imaging and printing; The Digital Negative and The Digital Print, published by Peachpit Press.This body of work, Black & White in Antarctica has received much recognition. Photographs from the collection were selected to be included in the Communication Arts Photography Annual, selected for the Critical MASS 2023 Finalists by Photolucida and were selected for the Rfotofolio 2023 Selections.Photographs from the show can be viewed online at: https://jeffschewe.myportfolio.com/black-white-in-antarctica-1

