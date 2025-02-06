Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3000377

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 / 0754 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Arlington Rd, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, & Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Derek J. Klick

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

VICTIM: Candace L. Walsh

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers of the Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to a report of a burglary call at a residence on East Arlington Road in the town of Arlington, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and confirmed that there was forced entry to an outbuilding. During the investigation, Klick was witnessed entering the property when the incident occurred. In addition, Klick was previously trespassed from the property. On 02/04/25, Klick was located and taken into custody for the above charges. Klick was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000.00. Klick was ordered to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/05/25 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/05/2025

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 904-3999