Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3000377
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 / 0754 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Arlington Rd, Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, & Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Derek J. Klick
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT
VICTIM: Candace L. Walsh
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers of the Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to a report of a burglary call at a residence on East Arlington Road in the town of Arlington, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and confirmed that there was forced entry to an outbuilding. During the investigation, Klick was witnessed entering the property when the incident occurred. In addition, Klick was previously trespassed from the property. On 02/04/25, Klick was located and taken into custody for the above charges. Klick was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000.00. Klick was ordered to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/05/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/05/2025
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 904-3999
