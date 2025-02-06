2/6/25 – NON-RESIDENT FISHING LICENSES EXPECTED TO GENERATE $1 MILLION ANNUALLY

Submit Release
NON-RESIDENT FISHING LICENSES EXPECTED TO GENERATE $1 MILLION ANNUALLY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

NON-RESIDENT FISHING LICENSES EXPECTED TO GENERATE $1 MILLION ANNUALLY

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i is joining other ocean states and now requires a license for recreational ocean fishing for non-Hawai‘i residents.

Revenues from license sales will be used exclusively to support fishing in the state. An anticipated $1 million each year will be used to fund fish aggregation devices (FADs), artificial reefs, stock enhancement and other fish restoration projects conducted by the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR).

In June 2021, the Hawai‘i State Legislature passed Act into law, requiring nonresidents of Hawaiʻi to obtain recreational marine fishing licenses. The law was codified at Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) §188-72. The DLNR subsequently adopted rules to implement the law, Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR) § 13- 74-11, which took effect on May 2, 2024.

Licenses cost $20 for one day and $40 for seven days. Annual licenses are available for $70. Nonresident youth under age 15 can fish without licenses, as can active-duty military personnel and their families.

