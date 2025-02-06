Heroic Tucson PD School Safety Officer honored by Supt. Horne

An Officer prevented tragedy last month at an Arizona east side school

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A heroic effort by School Safety Officer William Bonanno of the Tucson Police Department to protect children from an armed intruder at an east side school last month was recognized by state schools chief Tom Horne and Off Duty Management today.





Tucson Police Officer William Bonanno was presented a Certificate of Commendation from Arizona Department of Education Superintendent Tom Horne in addition to a Valor in Action Award from Off Duty Management President Brian Manley. Officer Bonanno arrested an armed intruder at an Arizona school in January. Off Duty Management is working with Arizona Department of Education to help place armed police officers in schools. Officer Bonanno was placed at the school under this partnership. From left are, Legacy Traditional Schools East Campus Principal Jennifer Little, Arizona Department of Education Superintendent Tom Horne, Tucson Police Officer William Bonanno, Off Duty Management President Brian Manley, Arizona Department of Education Director of School Safety Mike Kurtenbach.

Horne presented Bonanno with a Certificate of Commendation and noted that his actions at the Legacy Charter School, in which he confronted and arrested an armed intruder, saved lives. Bonanno had been recently assigned to the school because in December, Supt. Horne released $48 million in added school safety funds that had not been fully utilized. Legacy Charter was among the first schools to apply for and receive funding to hire a School Safety Officer.

Horne said, “Officer Bonanno prevented the nightmare I have often talked about. 20 students and additional adults would have lost their lives, and the student’s parents would have had their lives ruined by uncontrollable grief. I know about this because I have lost a child. Those who have been opposing police in the schools need to rethink this issue. Think of the unimaginable tragedy that would have occurred if that School Safety Officer had not been there, or if he had been hired a little later.”

School Safety Officers are law enforcement officers assigned to schools that do not have a dedicated School Resource Officer. Several such officers are used to ensure full-time coverage of a school during the week. In 2023, the department began a public-private partnership with Off Duty Management, a company that assists in the placement of officers from multiple police jurisdictions statewide. Officer Bonanno was placed at the school under this partnership.

In addition to the certificate of commendation presented by Supt. Horne, Off Duty Management President Brian Manley recognized Officer Bonanno with a Valor in Action Award from Off Duty Management.

“The Off Duty Management Team is grateful that Officer Bonanno’s immediate action protected the lives and wellbeing of the children, school staff, and others present at the school that day. Without Officer Bonanno’s commitment to service, the excellence of Tucson Police Department under Chief Kasmar’s leadership, and the vision of Superintendent Tom Horne and Director Mike Kurtenbach of the Arizona Department of Education in putting this program and our partnership in place, this event would likely have ended in tragedy.”

Off Duty Management was founded by former law enforcement officers designed to support law enforcement initiatives. The company works directly with local law enforcement agencies and school districts to fill vacant School Safety Officer positions. Off Duty Management’s OfficerTRAK® software and mobile app make it easy for officers to schedule an off-duty job opportunity as a School Safety Officer at various schools in participating Arizona school districts.

About Arizona Department of Education

Under the leadership of Superintendent Tom Horne, the Arizona Department of Education's mission is a service organization committed to raising academic outcomes and empowering parents. For more information, visit https://www.azed.gov.

About Off Duty Management

Off Duty Management, headquartered in the greater Houston area, is dedicated to serving and safeguarding law enforcement agencies, officers, and community organizations by offering an innovative solution that manages all aspects of off-duty programs. In addition to full-service administration, the company’s proprietary software, OfficerTRAK®, and broad insurance coverage limits the risk associated with off-duty work. Off Duty Management provides all these components at no cost to the agency or officers. With a seasoned team of law enforcement professionals, Off Duty Management provides exceptional service to municipalities, schools, various other organizations and the largest law enforcement agencies using a third-party off-duty management company. For more information, visit www.offdutymanagement.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2ce1541-a533-450d-ada1-383d96b4e50c

Heroic Tucson PD School Safety Officer William Bonanno Saved Lives at Arizona School

