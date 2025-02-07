Groundbreaking Wireless Energy Harvesting Technology Developed in Asia

Radio powering 4 bulbs INFRGY co-founder and former governor of Hawaii Demonstration at the University of Kashmir

INFRGY’s technology transforms radio frequencies into DC electricity

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFRGY LLC will start to introduce its innovative wireless energy harvesting technology in Asia. In the Philippines, Carlo Bianco will spearhead the efforts - while in Japan, Takayasu Hara will take the lead.The groundbreaking technologies convert radio frequencies (RF) into usable electricity. While the system has been demonstrated to produce more output than was input - through the harvesting of radio frequency present in the environment, the new extended collaboration with the University of Kashmir aims to increase testing, documentation and development of marketable solutions. The INFRGY technologies represent a significant leap forward, offering an innovative solution for powering devices and charging batteries without the need for physical connections.Video demonstration: https://youtu.be/rZDETxhhZig A Paradigm Shift in Wireless Power TransferIn the late 19th century, Nikola Tesla’s experiments showed that energy could be transmitted wirelessly using a radio transmitter and receiver. However, his vision of a wirelessly powered world was cut short due to technological limitations. INFRGY’s innovation builds upon Tesla’s pioneering work, making it a reality with modern RF technology.While methods using lasers, microwaves, and infrared lights are being developed for wireless energy transmission, they often come with significant limitations. Many of these systems require a direct line of sight between transmitter and receiver, and are limited to point-to-point energy transmission, which hinders their practicality for everyday use. The INFRGY system, however, sidesteps these constraints by using benign RF technology to offer a more versatile, efficient, and safe method of wireless power delivery. The RF technology is not adversely affected by obstacles, does not require physical contact, and can power multiple devices simultaneously.Parvez Rishi, co-founder of INFRGY, expresses his optimism about the potential impact of the technology. “Radio frequency is already deeply embedded in our lives through its various applications - radio, TV broadcasts, cellular networks, and more. Expanding its use to wireless power transfer feels like a natural progression. The technology is scalable, efficient, and offers a way to power devices without the need for precise alignment or physical contact.”He continues, “We’re appreciative of the support that Professor Rouf Ul Alam Bhat and the University of Kashmir have provided. We’re confident that our continued collaboration will result in breakthrough applications”A New Frontier for Consumer ElectronicsThe potential applications of INFRGY’s wireless power transfer system are vast. Everyday electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable technology could be charged without ever having to plug them in, or position them on a charging pad. This breakthrough could also have implications for powering IoT (Internet of Things) devices, smart homes, and even industrial equipment.Former Hawaii Governor John Waihee, who serves as an INFRGY advisor, feels that the innovations will advance the application of wireless energy technology. He states: “We hope to continue to develop this technology which bridge the fields of wireless charging and renewable energy harvesting.”About INFRGYFrom conception, INFRGY has been an international effort -formed in the United States in the state of Hawaii, with research primarily being done in the Kashmir region of India. The founders met online where they collaborated on a project in need of the wireless transfer of power. They soon realized the opportunity that presented itself for further development of the technology. Technical support is also provided from team members in the Philippines and Japan.

Demonstration video with the former governor of Hawaii

