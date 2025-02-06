Proposition 36 Has Already Led to Hundreds of Arrests in San Diego

Voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 36 in November, which promised to crack down on retail theft and hard drug sales by rolling back major parts of 2014’s Proposition 47.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.