Pend Orielle County mental health counselor’s credentials suspended on charges of rape and indecent liberties

February 6, 2025 - 1:27pm

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the credentials of Pend Orielle County licensed mental health counselor and mental health counselor associate Grady Clayton Hoaglund (LH61118105, MC60917920) pending further legal action.

Hoaglund was charged with second-degree rape, a class A felony, two counts of indecent liberties, class B felony, second-degree theft, class C felony, and eight counts of Medicaid false statements, class C felony, in Pend Orielle County Superior Court.

Hoaglund cannot practice in Washington until the charges against his credentials are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

