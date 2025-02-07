Nick Wolf of Cork Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

Cork Protection Nick Wolf, Director of Partner Acquisition for Cork Protection

Cork Celebrates 2000%+ Annual Growth and Nick Wolf’s Recognition as a Channel Leader

We are incredibly proud to have Nick as a part of the Cork team and would like to thank CRN for recognizing his contributions to helping our MSP partners become security champions for their customers.” — Dan Candee, CEO, Cork

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Protection, Inc., the leader smart warranty solutions for MSPs who support small businesses and their software infrastructure, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nick Wolf, Director of Partner Acquisition, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

This is Wolf's second time on this list after debuting in 2024. Since joining Cork in early 2024, Nick has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s remarkable 850% growth in new partners and over 2000% growth in new revenue. In this role, Nick has delivered key presentations at several major tradeshows, including the 2024 ASCII Toronto event, where Cork’s presentation won Best Market Opportunity. Nick has also focused on educating MSPs and their clients about the proven benefits of combining Corks Cyber Warranty alongside Cyber Insurance, appearing on dozens of webinars and podcasts.

“Nick is a utility player here at Cork. Whether he is on a demo, webinar, podcast or trade show stage and is able to help educate MSPs on how to safeguard their clients against ever-changing threats by creating opportunities to educate our partners on the value they can gain from teaming with Cork to deliver cyber intelligence and smart cyber warranty solutions to their customers,” said Dan Candee, CEO, Cork. “We are incredibly proud to have Nick as a part of the Cork team and would like to thank CRN for recognizing his contributions to helping our MSP partners become security champions for their customers.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Cork Protection

Cork Protection is a pioneering cybersecurity company delivering AI-enhanced solutions for proactive financial risk management. By offering advanced threat intelligence, flexible premiums, and a unique cyber warranty, Cork empowers MSPs and SMBs to safeguard their most valuable digital assets. Backed by industry-leading investors including Top Down Ventures, DVx Ventures, Vestigo Ventures, and the Outsiders Fund, Cork is redefining cybersecurity for a new era. Learn more at https://corkinc.com/ and follow Cork on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/corkinc/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-channel-company/, on X: https://x.com/TheChannelCo, and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheChannelCompany.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.