Heinrich, Hirono, Padilla, Wyden Demand Wright Follow the Law, Protect Office of Energy Justice and Equity

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, along with U.S. Senators Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright urging him to stand by his sworn testimony, follow the law, and protect the Office of Energy Justice and Equity within the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

In their letter, the lawmakers highlighted several instances in his confirmation hearing where Secretary Wright swore under oath that he would follow the law of the land.

“During your confirmation hearing two weeks ago, we asked you whether, if the White House tried to tell you to terminate a program authorized by Congress, you would follow the law. You answered, under oath, that you would ‘follow the laws and statutes.’ Senator Hirono asked you a similar question about paying prevailing wages as required by the Infrastructure Law. You again said you ‘will follow the laws and statutes.’ Senator Padilla asked you a third question about suppressing research. Again, you replied that you would ‘follow the laws and statutes of our country,’ the Senators wrote.

The lawmakers reminded Mr. Wright that the Trump Administration does not have the authority to abolish the Office of Energy Justice and Equity and congressional authorization would be required to abolish it.

“Congress has expressly established an office within the Department of Energy to ensure ‘that minorities are afforded an opportunity to participate fully in the energy programs of the Department.’ The law is equally clear that the Secretary’s authority to ‘discontinue’ organizational units within the Department does ‘not extend to the abolition of organizational units,’ like the renamed Office of Energy Justice and Equity, that were established by the Department of Energy Organization Act. We believe that even the President’s executive order is clear in directing department heads to terminate environmental justice offices only to the ‘extend allowed by law.’ In this case, the law does not allow the Secretary of Energy to terminate the Office of Energy Justice and Equity. Only Congress has that power,” the Senators continued.

The lawmakers called on Mr. Wright to consider his sworn testimony and continue operations at the Office of Energy Justice and Equity.

“Can you reassure us that you stand by your sworn testimony, that you ‘will follow the law,’ and that you will not terminate the Office of Energy Justice and Equity? If the answer is ‘yes,’ when will you reinstate the employees that have been placed on administrative leave? If these employees are not reinstated, how will the Department fulfill the mission of the Office of Minority Economic Impact?,” the lawmakers concluded.