Exponent Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended January 3, 2025.

"Our fourth quarter results exceeded expectations, capping off a solid year that demonstrated the resilience of the business. With a laser focus on aligning resources with demand, we grew net revenues in the mid-single digits for the year and at the same time delivered significantly improved utilization and EBITDA1 margin. We achieved growth across both proactive and reactive services in the year, with consumer electronics and utilities fueling proactive growth and utilities and medical devices supporting reactive growth. Notably in the fourth quarter, the chemicals industry improved with increased activity in both litigation and regulatory engagements,” commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Moving into 2025, we anticipate further demand for our services as industries continue to seek specialized expertise to navigate disruption including the technological advancements in transportation, energy infrastructure challenges in the face of increasing power demand and extreme weather, digital health and wearables, and heightened chemical scrutiny,” continued Dr. Corrigan. “As we grow our exceptional team and differentiated capabilities, we are well-positioned to support our clients’ innovations and deliver sustainable growth.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues increased 11.3% to $136.8 million during the 14-week fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $122.9 million during the 13-week fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues before reimbursements increased 8.7% to $123.8 million, as compared to $113.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income increased to $23.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $20.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023. The tax benefit associated with share-based awards realized during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million or $0.01 per share. There was no excess tax benefit associated with share-based awards realized during the fourth quarter of 2023. Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent's consolidated tax rate was 24.7% in the fourth quarter, as compared to 30.4% for the same period in 2023.

EBITDA1 increased to $31.2 million, or 25.2% of revenues before reimbursements, in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $30.5 million, or 26.8% of revenues before reimbursements in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues increased 4.1% to $558.5 million during the 53-week fiscal year 2024, as compared to $536.8 million during the 52-week fiscal year 2023. Revenues before reimbursements increased 4.3% to $518.5 million, as compared to $497.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net income was $109.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, during fiscal year 2024, as compared to $100.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2023. The tax benefit associated with share-based awards realized during fiscal year 2024 was $2.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to $3.6 million or $0.07 per diluted share during fiscal year 2023. Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent’s consolidated tax rate was 26.0% in fiscal year 2024, as compared to 26.2% in fiscal year 2023.

EBITDA1 increased to $147.1 million, or 28.4% of revenues before reimbursements, in fiscal year 2024, as compared to $137.7 million, or 27.7% of revenues before reimbursements, in fiscal year 2023.

In a separate press release today, Exponent announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.28 to $0.30 to be paid on March 21, 2025 and reiterated its intent to continue to pay quarterly dividends.

During fiscal year 2024, Exponent paid $58.3 million in dividends and closed the period with $258.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Business Overview

Exponent’s engineering and other scientific segment represented 83% of the Company’s revenues before reimbursements during the 14-week fourth quarter of 2024 and 84% of revenues before reimbursements during the 53-week fiscal year 2024. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment increased 8% in the fourth quarter and increased 5% during fiscal year 2024 as compared to the prior year period. Growth during the quarter and full year was driven by demand for Exponent’s services across the consumer products and utilities industries.

Exponent’s environmental and health segment represented 17% of the Company’s revenues before reimbursements during the 14-week fourth quarter and 16% of revenues before reimbursements during the 53-week fiscal year 2024. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment increased 11% for the fourth quarter and were approximately flat during the full year 2024, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Growth during the fourth quarter was primarily due to a resurgence in engagements in the chemicals industry.

Business Outlook

“We are pleased with the 73% utilization we achieved in 2024. While we are starting the year with a 5 to 6% headwind in technical full-time-equivalent employees, we expect to grow headcount sequentially by 1-2% each quarter to meet demand. In the first quarter, we expect net revenues to be slightly down, but we anticipate an increase in activity as the year progresses, ultimately driving full year growth in the low single digits,” commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “As a reminder, we are returning to a 52-week fiscal year in 2025, which will pose a headwind for full-year comparisons since fiscal 2024 benefitted from a 53rd week.”

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to the same period one year prior, Exponent anticipates:

Revenues before reimbursements to be down in the low-single digits; and,

EBITDA1 to be 25.0% to 26.0% of revenues before reimbursements.

For the full fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024, Exponent anticipates:

Revenues before reimbursements to grow in the low-single digits; and,

EBITDA1 to be 26.25% to 27.0% of revenues before reimbursements.

“We are energized by our market opportunities as we enter 2025. Industries must continue to transform to meet market demands and stay competitive in the setting of accelerating technological change, and at the same time they must meet ever-increasing societal expectations regarding the safety and health of their customers and communities. Exponent is focused on the growth and development of our unparalleled and interconnected ecosystem of scientific and engineering talent, as we stay ahead of the curve and deliver the breakthrough insights that will drive long-term profitable growth,” concluded Dr. Corrigan.

About Exponent

Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Exponent's consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent's offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent's consultants, laboratories, databases, and computing resources work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656­-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Quarters Ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended Years Ended January 3, December 29, January 3, December 29, 2025 2023 2025 2023 (14 weeks) (13 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) Revenues Revenues before reimbursements $ 123,764 $ 113,872 $ 518,490 $ 497,189 Reimbursements 13,002 9,028 40,024 39,577 Revenues 136,766 122,900 558,514 536,766 Operating expenses Compensation and related expenses 78,264 78,858 330,011 319,886 Other operating expenses 12,505 10,678 46,196 41,541 Reimbursable expenses 13,002 9,028 40,024 39,577 General and administrative expenses 5,742 5,942 22,726 24,440 Total operating expenses 109,513 104,506 438,957 425,444 Operating income 27,253 18,394 119,557 111,322 Other income (expense), net Interest income, net 2,585 1,929 10,001 7,150 Miscellaneous income, net 1,490 9,765 17,812 17,424 Total other income (expense), net 4,075 11,694 27,813 24,574 Income before income taxes 31,328 30,088 147,370 135,896 Income taxes 7,739 9,159 38,368 35,557 Net income $ 23,589 $ 20,929 $ 109,002 $ 100,339 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.41 $ 2.13 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.41 $ 2.11 $ 1.94 Shares used in per share computations: Basic 51,215 51,017 51,129 51,152 Diluted 51,649 51,446 51,569 51,635





EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) January 3, December 29, 2025 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,901 $ 187,150 Accounts receivable, net 161,407 167,360 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,573 25,022 Total current assets 446,881 379,532 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 73,007 75,318 Operating lease right-of-use asset 75,248 24,600 Goodwill 8,607 8,607 Other assets 173,527 158,720 Total Assets $ 777,270 $ 646,777 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 22,136 $ 22,125 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 119,285 111,773 Deferred revenues 16,369 21,709 Operating lease liability 5,393 6,302 Total current liabilities 163,183 161,909 Other liabilities 116,935 106,824 Operating lease liability 76,084 21,959 Total liabilities 356,202 290,692 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 66 66 Additional paid-in capital 345,689 321,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,791 ) (2,977 ) Retained earnings 624,151 574,082 Treasury stock, at cost (545,047 ) (536,534 ) Total stockholders' equity 421,068 356,085 $ 777,270 $ 646,777





EXPONENT, INC. EBITDA and EBITDAS (1) For the Quarters Ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended Years Ended January 3, December 29, January 3, December 29, 2025 2023 2025 2023 (14 weeks) (13 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) Net Income $ 23,589 $ 20,929 $ 109,002 $ 100,339 Add back (subtract): Income taxes 7,739 9,159 38,368 35,557 Interest income, net (2,585 ) (1,929 ) (10,001 ) (7,150 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,490 2,381 9,689 8,916 EBITDA (1) 31,233 30,540 147,058 137,662 Stock-based compensation 4,857 3,180 23,239 20,357 EBITDAS (1) $ 36,090 $ 33,720 $ 170,297 $ 158,019 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





