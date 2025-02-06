Vicor Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on February 20, 2025

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) announced today it will hold its fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern). Prepared remarks regarding the company's financial and operational results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 will be followed by a question and answer period with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer, and Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.

Results for the fourth quarter will be released over GlobeNewswire at the close of the NASDAQ Market Session on February 20, 2025, and the press release and a summary of the company's financial statements will be available shortly thereafter on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on Notified’s website will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on February 20, 2025.

For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

www.vicorpower.com

For further information contact:

Vicor Corporation

James F. Schmidt

Chief Financial Officer

Office: (978) 470-2900

Email: invrel@vicorpower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

