Senseonics Completes CE Mark Submission for Eversense 365, World’s Longest-lasting Continuous Glucose Monitor

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced it has filed for CE Mark registration for the Eversense® 365 CGM system.

Eversense 365 is the world’s first and only one year CGM, which was approved by the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration in September of 2024 and launched across the country in October of the same year.

The Eversense 365 CE Mark submission was prepared in compliance with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and, upon approval, would enable the commercialization of Eversense 365 in European Union (EU) member countries by Senseonics’ commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care. Following CE Mark approval in Europe, the Company plans to distribute the Eversense 365 System in Germany, Italy, Spain (including Andorra), Poland, Switzerland and Sweden.

“Completing the CE Mark submission for Eversense 365 brings us a step closer to improving lives and health outcomes for patients in Europe. Given the success we have had to date with the US launch of Eversense 365 by our partner, Ascensia, we look forward to the opportunity to offer a ‘once a year’ solution for glucose control to the millions of people living with diabetes in the European Union,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics.

Brian Hansen, President of CGM for Ascensia Diabetes Care, a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523), added, “the feedback we have received since our US launch from endocrinologists, general practitioners and patients with diabetes has been extremely encouraging. Eversense 365 is having a tangible impact to the lives of many and we hope to have the opportunity to create a similar impact for patients living with diabetes in Europe.”

The Eversense 365 CGM System offers a differentiated CGM experience, having been designed to deliver key improvements over traditional, short-term CGMs:

Longest lasting CGM : The only CGM that lasts for a year, while traditional 10-14 days CGMs tend to fail early 1, 2, 3

: The only CGM that lasts for a year, while traditional 10-14 days CGMs tend to fail early No more wasted CGMs : The tiny sensor is designed to rest comfortably under the skin. Plus, the removable smart transmitter can be taken off † and put back on without wasting a CGM

: The tiny sensor is designed to rest comfortably under the skin. Plus, the removable smart transmitter can be taken off and put back on without wasting a CGM Trusted alerts : Eversense 365 has exceptional accuracy for one year 1 , with almost no false alerts from compression lows when sleeping 5

: Eversense 365 has exceptional accuracy for one year , with almost no false alerts from compression lows when sleeping Maximum comfort : The gentle silicone-based adhesives are changed daily and causes almost no skin reactions 6

: The gentle silicone-based adhesives are changed daily and causes almost no skin reactions Consistent and reliable accuracy: Just one calibration per week provides confidence in treatment decisions at every stage of sensor life



Eversense 365 has been cleared in the US as an integrated CGM (iCGM) system, indicating that it can integrate with compatible medical devices, including insulin pumps as part of an automated insulin delivery (AID) system. Eversense 365 is well-suited to address common limitations7 of AID systems and the companies are advancing partnership discussions with various pump manufacturers.

† There is no glucose data generated when the transmitter is removed

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

About Eversense

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries. Ascensia has around 1,400 employees and operations in 29 countries.

For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: http://www.ascensia.com.

