Paylocity Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Q2 2025 Recurring & Other Revenue of $347.7 million, up 17% year-over-year
  • Q2 2025 Total Revenue of $377.0 million, up 16% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, and spend management software solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended December 31, 2024.

“The momentum we saw in Q1 continued into the second quarter of fiscal 25, resulting in very strong results, solid selling season performance, and increased revenue and profitability guidance for fiscal 25. Second quarter recurring & other revenue growth was 17%, primarily driven by strong sales and operational execution, continued product differentiation, and a stable macroeconomic environment. Our sustained investment in R&D continues to drive differentiation and expanded average revenue per client, with the recent launch of Benefits Decision Support and Headcount Planning increasing our max PEPY to $600, achieving the target we set in August 2023. I would also like to thank all of our Paylocity teams as they support our clients through our busiest time of year,” said Toby Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

  • Total revenue was $377.0 million, an increase of 16% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Recurring & other revenue was $347.7 million, an increase of 17% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Operating Income:

  • GAAP operating income was $46.6 million and non-GAAP operating income was $101.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to GAAP operating income of $49.7 million and non-GAAP operating income of $92.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Net Income:

  • GAAP net income was $37.5 million or $0.66 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 based on 56.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding compared to $38.1 million or $0.67 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 based on 56.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $126.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $112.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, was $96.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 as compared to $84.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $482.4 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Long-term debt totaled $325.0 million as of December 31, 2024, representing borrowings under our credit facility to fund the acquisition of Airbase on October 1, 2024.
  • Cash flow from operations for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was $145.7 million compared to $137.2 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information regarding these measures can be found below under the headings “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Definitions of our Non-GAAP Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 6, 2025, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2025:

  • Recurring and other revenue is expected to be in the range of $410.0 million to $415.0 million, which represents approximately 12% growth over fiscal year 2024 third quarter recurring and other revenue.
  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $439.0 million to $444.0 million, which represents approximately 10% growth over fiscal year 2024 third quarter total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $171.0 million to $175.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $142.0 million to $146.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2025:

  • Recurring and other revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.445 billion to $1.455 billion, which represents approximately 13% growth over fiscal year 2024 recurring and other revenue.
  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.558 billion to $1.568 billion, which represents approximately 11% growth over fiscal year 2024 total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $542.0 million to $550.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $429.0 million to $437.0 million.

We are unable to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth above to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Paylocity will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. Central Time today (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with detailed financial information can be accessed through https://investors.paylocity.com/events-and-presentations where dial in details are provided. A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at https://investors.paylocity.com/.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, and spend management software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures when reporting and discussing its financial results, including the financial measures in this release that are designated as being “non-GAAP.” Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in the accompanying tables to this release, as well as the definitions of those non-GAAP measures following such tables.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, future financial position and performance, anticipated results of operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance, and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals and are expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Paylocity’s control, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from what is presented include, but are not limited to, the general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and increases in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; Paylocity’s ability to leverage AI Assist and other forms of artificial intelligence and machine learning in its technology, which may be constrained by current and future laws, regulations, interpretive positions or standards governing new and evolving technologies and ethical considerations that could restrict or impose burdensome and costly requirements on its ability to continue to leverage data in innovative ways; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity’s reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; risks related to acquisitions and investments in other businesses and technologies; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property and its use of open source software in its products; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results that are identified in Paylocity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 2, 2024, as well as any revisions or supplements to the information in subsequent reports filed or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and unless legally required, Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2024
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,811     $ 482,364  
Accounts receivable, net   32,997       43,471  
Deferred contract costs   97,859       106,891  
Prepaid expenses and other   39,765       62,823  
Total current assets before funds held for clients   572,432       695,549  
Funds held for clients   2,952,060       3,541,707  
Total current assets   3,524,492       4,237,256  
Capitalized internal-use software, net   116,412       124,352  
Property and equipment, net   60,640       55,905  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   33,792       37,258  
Intangible assets, net   28,291       103,566  
Goodwill   108,937       342,949  
Long-term deferred contract costs   348,003       366,180  
Long‑term prepaid expenses and other   7,077       6,699  
Deferred income tax assets   17,816       19,609  
Total assets $ 4,245,460     $ 5,293,774  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 8,638     $ 5,464  
Accrued expenses   158,311       162,005  
Total current liabilities before client fund obligations   166,949       167,469  
Client fund obligations   2,950,411       3,538,149  
Total current liabilities   3,117,360       3,705,618  
Long-term debt         325,000  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   46,814       49,048  
Other long-term liabilities   6,398       6,318  
Deferred income tax liabilities   41,824       35,650  
Total liabilities $ 3,212,396     $ 4,121,634  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 $     $  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024; 55,514 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 55,884 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024   56       56  
Additional paid-in capital   360,488       411,373  
Retained earnings   673,456       760,494  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (936 )     217  
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,033,064     $ 1,172,140  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,245,460     $ 5,293,774  


PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Revenues:              
Recurring and other revenue $ 298,416     $ 347,714     $ 590,101     $ 680,819  
Interest income on funds held for clients   27,945       29,266       53,846       59,117  
Total revenues   326,361       376,980       643,947       739,936  
Cost of revenues   107,399       124,545       208,866       239,505  
Gross profit   218,962       252,435       435,081       500,431  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing   79,777       93,133       160,180       181,564  
Research and development   46,139       56,155       90,744       103,415  
General and administrative   43,340       56,524       93,262       104,685  
Total operating expenses   169,256       205,812       344,186       389,664  
Operating income   49,706       46,623       90,895       110,767  
Other income   3,800       193       7,025       4,935  
Income before income taxes   53,506       46,816       97,920       115,702  
Income tax expense   15,390       9,351       25,287       28,664  
Net income $ 38,116     $ 37,465     $ 72,633     $ 87,038  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   4,929       (5,658 )     5,049       1,153  
Comprehensive income $ 43,045     $ 31,807     $ 77,682     $ 88,191  
               
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.68     $ 0.67     $ 1.29     $ 1.56  
Diluted $ 0.67     $ 0.66     $ 1.28     $ 1.54  
               
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:              
Basic   56,244       55,826       56,140       55,733  
Diluted   56,855       56,740       56,906       56,536  
 

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and six months ended December 31 are included in the above line items:

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Cost of revenues $ 5,639     $ 6,007     $ 11,241     $ 10,930  
Sales and marketing   10,156       10,663       20,027       20,415  
Research and development   11,565       11,861       22,435       22,172  
General and administrative   16,502       16,379       32,135       27,053  
Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 43,862     $ 44,910     $ 85,838     $ 80,570  


PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 72,633     $ 87,038  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Stock-based compensation expense   82,213       77,206  
Depreciation and amortization expense   35,501       47,212  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   15,225       (126 )
Provision for credit losses   463       617  
Net accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities   (2,683 )     (1,277 )
Other   (3,870 )     577  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (7,052 )     (4,144 )
Deferred contract costs   (30,743 )     (25,861 )
Prepaid expenses and other   (11,328 )     (20,266 )
Accounts payable   1,131       (4,327 )
Accrued expenses and other   (14,278 )     (10,993 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   137,212       145,656  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (164,815 )     (66,122 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities   150,851       80,018  
Capitalized internal-use software costs   (29,483 )     (29,597 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (6,142 )     (5,313 )
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash and funds held for clients acquired   (12,015 )     (278,001 )
Other investing activities   (583 )     (1,951 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (62,187 )     (300,966 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net change in client fund obligations   642,416       545,384  
Borrowings under credit facility         325,000  
Repurchases of common shares         (8,395 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   9,534       10,561  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (35,390 )     (37,005 )
Other financing activities   13,356       (20 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   629,916       835,525  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents   704,941       680,215  
Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period   2,421,312       2,845,669  
Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 3,126,253     $ 3,525,884  
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities      
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 3,422     $ 471  
Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 382     $ 55,730  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information      
Cash paid for interest $ 247     $ 5,179  
Cash paid for income taxes $ 25,561     $ 45,968  
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 366,904     $ 482,364  
Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents   2,759,349       3,043,520  
Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 3,126,253     $ 3,525,884  


Paylocity Holding Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands except per share data) 
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:              
Gross profit $ 218,962     $ 252,435     $ 435,081     $ 500,431  
Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs   10,676       14,833       20,211       28,610  
Amortization of certain acquired intangibles   1,853       4,749       3,707       6,813  
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises   5,639       6,007       11,241       10,930  
Other items (1)         218             140  
Adjusted gross profit $ 237,130     $ 278,242     $ 470,240     $ 546,924  


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income:              
Operating income $ 49,706     $ 46,623     $ 90,895     $ 110,767  
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises   43,862       44,910       85,838       80,570  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   2,525       5,678       5,061       8,225  
Other items (2)   (3,328 )     3,934       (2,143 )     6,462  
Non-GAAP Operating income $ 92,765     $ 101,145     $ 179,651     $ 206,024  


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income:              
Net income $ 38,116     $ 37,465     $ 72,633     $ 87,038  
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises   43,862       44,910       85,838       80,570  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   2,525       5,678       5,061       8,225  
Other items (2)   (3,328 )     3,934       (2,143 )     6,462  
Income tax effect on adjustments (3)   3,294       (5,976 )     2,464       (2,668 )
Non-GAAP Net income $ 84,469     $ 86,011     $ 163,853     $ 179,627  


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share:              
Non-GAAP Net income $ 84,469     $ 86,011     $ 163,853     $ 179,627  
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares   56,855       56,740       56,906       56,536  
Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 1.49     $ 1.52     $ 2.88     $ 3.18  


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients              
Net income $ 38,116     $ 37,465     $ 72,633     $ 87,038  
Interest expense   189       4,846       379       5,246  
Income tax expense   15,390       9,351       25,287       28,664  
Depreciation and amortization expense   18,380       25,660       35,501       47,212  
EBITDA   72,075       77,322       133,800       168,160  
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises   43,862       44,910       85,838       80,570  
Other items (2)   (3,328 )     3,934       (2,143 )     6,462  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,609     $ 126,166     $ 217,495     $ 255,192  
Interest income on funds held for clients   (27,945 )     (29,266 )     (53,846 )     (59,117 )
Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients $ 84,664     $ 96,900     $ 163,649     $ 196,075  


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing:              
Sales and marketing $ 79,777     $ 93,133     $ 160,180     $ 181,564  
Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises   10,156       10,663       20,027       20,415  
Less: Other items (1)         520             629  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 69,621     $ 81,950     $ 140,153     $ 160,520  


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development:              
Research and development $ 46,139     $ 56,155     $ 90,744     $ 103,415  
Add: Capitalized internal-use software costs   15,290       14,387       29,483       29,597  
Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises   11,565       11,861       22,435       22,172  
Less: Other items (4)   138       890       360       1,011  
Non-GAAP total research and development $ 49,726     $ 57,791     $ 97,432     $ 109,829  


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024       2023       2024  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative:              
General and administrative $ 43,340     $ 56,524     $ 93,262     $ 104,685  
Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises   16,502       16,379       32,135       27,053  
Less: Amortization of certain acquired intangibles   672       929       1,354       1,412  
Less: Other items (5)   (3,466 )     2,306       (2,503 )     4,682  
Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 29,632     $ 36,910     $ 62,276     $ 71,538  


  Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2024  
Reconciliation of Free cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients:      
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 137,212     $ 145,656  
Capitalized internal-use software costs   (29,483 )     (29,597 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (6,142 )     (5,313 )
Free cash flow $ 101,587     $ 110,746  
Cash paid for other items (6)   2,017       5,073  
Adjusted free cash flow $ 103,604     $ 115,819  
Less: Interest income on funds held for clients   (53,846 )     (59,117 )
Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients $ 49,758     $ 56,702  

(1) Represents acquisition-related costs and severance cost adjustments related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(2) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs, lease exit activity and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs, lease exit activity and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(4) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs.

(5) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.

(6) Represents cash paid for acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated.

Definitions of our Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients, and Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated in the same manner as Adjusted EBITDA and is further adjusted to eliminate interest income on funds held for clients. Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients margin is Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients divided by recurring and other revenue.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release.

Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues.

Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Income Per Share

Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release, including the income tax effect on these items.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Margin, Non-GAAP Total Research and Development, Non-GAAP Total Research and Development Margin, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense, and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Margin

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP sales and marketing by total revenues.

Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs paid and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP total research and development margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP total research and development by total revenues.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP general and administrative expense by total revenues.

Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest on Funds Held for Clients, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest on Funds Held for Clients Margin

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenues.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined in the same manner as free cash flow plus cash paid for other items as described above in this release. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenues.

Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients is defined in the same manner as adjusted free cash flow but also excludes interest income on funds held for clients. Adjusted free cash flow margin excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated by dividing adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients by recurring and other revenue.


