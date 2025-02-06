'Love Laughter and Longevity' by Janni Goss Offers Practical Guide to Wellbeing and Healthy Longevity

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Love, Laughter and Longevity – The Art and Science of Wellbeing” is a comprehensive guide aimed at empowering individuals to take responsibility for their health and overall wellbeing. Covering essential topics like nutrition, sleep, movement, and mental health, the book highlights the transformative power of laughter, Laughter Yoga, and positive emotions as keys to healthy aging and life enjoyment.Drawing from her vast experience as a physiotherapist and internationally accredited Laughter Yoga leader, Janni provides practical strategies to combat stress, improve nutrition, optimize sleep, and enhance mental health. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to improve their health and longevity.About the AuthorJanni Goss, Bachelor of Applied Science (Physio), is a renowned Wellbeing Educator, Speaker, and Author. As an internationally accredited Laughter Yoga Leader, Teacher, and Ambassador trained by Dr. Madan Kataria of Laughter Yoga International, Janni has dedicated her career to helping people reduce stress and enhance their wellbeing. Her work has spanned conferences, corporate events, and health seminars, where she integrates her expertise in Laughter Yoga and the “Laughter Prescription” to promote wellness. Formerly the President of LaughWA Inc., she now mentors the next generation in these vital practices.The inspiration for writing this book was to share insights from Janni’s own journey in managing stress and making healthy lifestyle choices. Through years of teaching wellbeing strategies, she discovered the powerful impact of laughter, Laughter Yoga, and fostering positive emotions and relationships on overall health. Janni’s goal was to create an accessible, encouraging book that would motivate readers to take charge of their health and wellbeing. It is a compilation of what she has been teaching for many years.Message from the Author“Dear Reader - be your own best friend!”For more information on Janni Goss’ work and her diverse interests, you may visit her https://jannigoss.com/ Janni Goss has actively promoted her book through engaging media appearances and events. Her recent interviews include discussions with esteemed hosts like Kate Delaney on radio in 2023, as well as Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with host Logan Crawford https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31tEytbOfq4 and Benji Cole for radio interview https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ebB5ww6YPrGbSL5u24b9vd2yGrmN6D3c/view in 2024.Additionally, her book was featured at the prestigious 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair, allowing a global audience to discover her inspiring guide on health and wellbeing. These platforms have been instrumental in sharing her empowering message of resilience and vitality.“Love, Laughter and Longevity” is available now and promises to guide readers towards a healthier, happier life, with the potential to enjoy long-term vitality. For more information or to purchase the book, visit Amazon or https://www.amazon.com/Love-Laughter-Longevity-Science-Wellbeing-ebook/dp/B07RPNGVG2

The Spotlight Network on Love Laughter and Longevity by Janni Goss

