Chris Klug Joins Global Chamber Baltimore/Washington Advisory Board

A photo of Chris Klug and Mi Jeong Hibbitts, MBA from the Global Chamber Baltimore/Washington Region

I am honored to be part of the Global Chamber Baltimore/Washington Advisory Board. I look forward to contributing to efforts that promote growth, collaboration, and business expansion in this region.” — Chris Klug

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basswood Counsel is proud to announce that Chris Klug has joined the Advisory Board for the Global Chamber Baltimore/Washington. This board, consisting of influential business leaders, supports the Global Chamber’s mission to advance international trade and assist businesses in the Baltimore/Washington region.“I am honored to be part of the Global Chamber Baltimore/Washington Advisory Board,” said Chris Klug. “I look forward to contributing to efforts that promote economic growth, cross-border collaboration, and business expansion in this region.”Chris Klug’s role in the Advisory Board reinforces his continuing efforts to drive international business engagement and strengthen global connections.About Basswood CounselBasswood Counsel is a boutique law firm specializing in complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate law , and international tax structuring About Global ChamberBaltimore/WashingtonGlobal ChamberBaltimore/Washington is part of a dynamic global network connecting business leaders, professionals, and communities to advance international trade and economic growth.

