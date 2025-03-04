Legendary Drummer Bernard "Pretty" Purdie to perform at Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery

Bernard Purdie Live in Concert at Prince Michel Winery! Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery Established in 1982

Legendary Drummer Bernard 'Pretty' Purdie Brings His Iconic Groove to Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery – Featuring Live Performance & Autograph Session

MADISON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery154 Winery Lane, Leon, VA 22725Phone: 1-800-800-WINE (9463)Website: www.princemichel.com Legendary Drummer Bernard "Pretty" Purdie to Perform Live at Prince Michel Vineyard & WineryPrince Michel Vineyard & Winery, one of Virginia’s oldest and most esteemed wineries, is proud to present Bernard "Pretty" Purdie live in concert on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Recognized as the world's most recorded drummer, Purdie has played a defining role in the music industry, working with legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, James Brown, and Steely Dan.The event will feature a live performance from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, showcasing Purdie’s signature style, including the legendary Purdie Shuffle —a groundbreaking half-time shuffle groove that has shaped countless hit records and influenced generations of drummers. Following the concert, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, fans will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Purdie during an autograph signing session. Guests can also purchase "Shuffle", Purdie’s signature wine, named in honor of his iconic rhythm, which will be available for signing."Prince Michel is truly honored to work with Bernard Purdie. His legacy as a musician is unmatched, but beyond his incredible talent, he is one of the kindest and most genuine people we know. We treasure him as part of the Prince Michel family, and every visit from him and his wife, Celia, fills our winery with joy! We are thrilled to welcome him to our stage for what promises to be an unforgettable event," said Kristie Twomey, Director of Marketing, at Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery.Tickets for the event are now available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.princemichel.com or call 1-800-800-WINE.About Bernard "Pretty" Purdie:Bernard Purdie is regarded as one of the greatest drummers in modern music. His signature Purdie Shuffle, known for its infectious swing and precise ghost notes, has been a defining groove in soul, funk, and rock. With impeccable timing and a unique rhythmic approach, he has left an indelible mark on the industry, contributing to some of the most iconic recordings of all time.About Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery:Founded in 1982, Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery is one of the oldest and most respected wineries in Virginia. Known for its award-winning wines and commitment to excellence, Prince Michel has become a premier destination for wine lovers, craft beer enthusiasts, and event-goers alike. In addition to its exceptional wines, the winery features Tap 29, offering a selection of house-brewed craft beers and a diverse menu of delicious food, making it a must-visit for those seeking a full tasting and dining experience. With a vibrant event space and a dedication to hospitality, Prince Michel provides the perfect setting for unforgettable moments, whether enjoying live music, special events, or simply relaxing with a glass in hand.Media inquiries and interview requests: Please contact Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery at 1-800-800-WINE.

