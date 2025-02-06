VSP media release 25B3000165 sexual assault, aggravated domestic assault Bennington VT

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B3000165

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Joshua D. McQueen

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT

VICTIM: Adult female (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During a separate investigation involving Joshua McQueen, Vermont State Police BCI learned of another possible victim. A separate investigation ensued. It was determined that Joshua McQueen committed sexual assault and aggravated domestic assault upon an adult female in the timeframe of 2023, in the Town of Bennington VT.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-10-25 0830

COURT: Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: McQueen is currently held without bail for other charges. This charge did not result in increased bail.

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

