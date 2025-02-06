VSP media release 25B3000165 sexual assault, aggravated domestic assault Bennington VT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3000165
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua D. McQueen
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT
VICTIM: Adult female (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During a separate investigation involving Joshua McQueen, Vermont State Police BCI learned of another possible victim. A separate investigation ensued. It was determined that Joshua McQueen committed sexual assault and aggravated domestic assault upon an adult female in the timeframe of 2023, in the Town of Bennington VT.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-10-25 0830
COURT: Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: McQueen is currently held without bail for other charges. This charge did not result in increased bail.
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
