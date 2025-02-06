Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024 and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. MPS also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $1.25 per share to $1.56 per share. The first quarter dividend of $1.56 per share will be paid on April 15, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

The financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were as follows:

Revenue was $621.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a 0.2% increase from $620.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and a 36.9% increase from $454.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

GAAP gross margin was 55.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with 55.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 55.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of $1.7 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.3 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, compared with 55.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP operating expenses were $181.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with $141.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $126.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, excluding $54.6 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $96.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, excluding $39.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP operating income was $163.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with $109.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $220.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, excluding $56.3 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $0.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.3 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, compared with $156.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, excluding $41.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $5.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP other income, net was $6.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with $10.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $6.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, excluding $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, excluding $5.1 million for deferred compensation plan income.

GAAP income before income taxes was $169.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with $119.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $226.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, excluding $56.3 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $0.6 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $0.3 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, compared with $161.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, excluding $41.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP net income was $1.4 billion and $29.88 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $96.9 million and $1.98 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. GAAP net income and income per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 included $1.3 billion for the recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary.

Non-GAAP net income (1) was $198.4 million and $4.09 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 excluding $1.3 billion for the recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary. Non-GAAP net income (1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 also excluded $56.3 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $0.6 million for net deferred compensation plan expense, $0.3 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $22.8 million for the related tax effects, compared with $140.9 million and $2.88 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, excluding $41.1 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $2.5 million for the related tax effects.





The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 were as follows:

Revenue was $2.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 21.2% increase from $1.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023.

GAAP gross margin was 55.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with 56.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 55.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of $7.0 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $1.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $1.2 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, compared with 56.4% for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding the impact of $4.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP operating expenses were $681.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $539.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $466.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, excluding $206.2 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $8.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, compared with $385.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding $145.2 million for stock-based compensation expense, $8.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

GAAP operating income was $539.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $481.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $764.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, excluding $213.2 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $10.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $1.3 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, compared with $641.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding $149.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $9.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

GAAP other income, net was $33.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $24.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $24.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, excluding $9.4 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $15.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding $8.5 million for deferred compensation plan income.

GAAP income before income taxes was $572.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $505.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $788.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, excluding $213.2 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $1.3 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.9 million for net deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $656.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding $149.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $1.1 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

GAAP net income was $1.8 billion and $36.59 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $427.4 million and $8.76 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023. GAAP net income and income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $1.3 billion for the recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary.

Non-GAAP net income (1) was $689.8 million and $14.12 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024 excluding $1.3 billion for the recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary. Non-GAAP net income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2024 also excluded $213.2 million for stock-based compensation and related expenses, $1.3 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, $0.9 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $26.9 million for the related tax effects, compared with $574.6 million and $11.78 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding $149.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $1.1 million for net deferred compensation plan expense, $0.1 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $3.6 million for the related tax effects.





The following is a summary of revenue by end market (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, End Market 2024 2023 2024 2023 Enterprise Data $ 194,867 $ 128,897 $ 716,264 $ 322,980 Storage and Computing 136,507 117,312 501,576 491,139 Automotive 128,344 89,758 413,973 394,665 Communications 63,810 40,926 225,905 204,911 Consumer 57,311 43,741 202,015 234,660 Industrial 40,826 33,378 147,367 172,717 Total $ 621,665 $ 454,012 $ 2,207,100 $ 1,821,072

“Our proven, long-term growth strategy remains intact as we continue our transformation from being a chip-only, semiconductor supplier to a full service, silicon-based solutions provider,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’s financial targets for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025:

Revenue in the range of $610.0 million to $630.0 million.

GAAP gross margin between 55.1% and 55.7%. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) between 55.4% and 56.0%, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation and related expenses of $1.7 million as well as the impact from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

GAAP operating expenses between $180.2 million and $186.2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) between $126.9 million and $130.9 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation and related expenses in the range of $53.3 million to $55.3 million.

Total stock-based compensation and related expenses of $55.0 million to $57.0 million including approximately $1.7 million that would be charged to cost of goods sold.

Interest and other income in the range of $5.8 million to $6.2 million before foreign exchange gains or losses.

Non-GAAP tax rate of 15.0% for 2025.

Fully diluted shares outstanding between 47.8 million and 48.2 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before income taxes differ from net income, net income per share, gross margin, operating expenses, other income, net, operating income and income before income taxes determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, which include stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes in relation to the stock-based compensation, net deferred compensation plan expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and related tax effects. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share also exclude the recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan expense. Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income. Non-GAAP income before income taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and net deferred compensation plan expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Projected non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors’ understanding of MPS’s core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS. See the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations in the tables set forth below.

Earnings Commentary

Earnings commentary on the results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 is available under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

Earnings Webinar

MPS plans to host a question-and-answer conference call covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, February 6, 2025. The live event will be held via a Zoom webcast, which can be accessed at: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/96816578886 . The Zoom webcast can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (669) 444-9171; the webcast ID is 96816578886. A replay of the event will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying webinar will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including under the “Business Outlook” section and the quote from our CEO herein, including, among other things, (i) projected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, stock-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, other income before foreign exchange gains or losses, and fully diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and the near-term, medium-term and long-term prospects of MPS, including our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, performance against our business plan, our ability to grow despite the various challenges facing our business, our industry and the global economic environment, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, potential new business segments, our continued investment in research and development (“R&D”), expected revenue growth, customers’ acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, and our projected expansion of capacity and the impact it may have on our business, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements regarding the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, continued uncertainties in the global economy, including due to the Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, inflation, consumer sentiment and other factors; adverse events arising from orders or regulations of governmental entities, including such orders or regulations that impact our customers or suppliers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, and tax laws or the interpretation of same, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; acceptance of, or demand for, our products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of any continuing impact from the Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts); our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; our ability to expand manufacturing capacity to support future growth; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; any political, cultural, military, regulatory, economic, foreign exchange and operational changes in China, where a significant portion of our manufacturing capacity comes from; any market disruptions or interruptions in our schedule of new product development releases; our ability to manage our inventory levels; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that MPS acquires, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which MPS is involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on our financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; our ability to effectively manage our growth and attract and retain qualified personnel; the effect of epidemics and pandemics on the global economy and on our business; the risks associated with the financial market, economy and geopolitical uncertainties, including the collapse of certain banks in the U.S. and elsewhere and the Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts; and other important risk factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying webinar.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:

Bernie Blegen

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

408-826-0777

MPSInvestor.Relations@monolithicpower.com

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 691,816 $ 527,843 Short-term investments 171,130 580,633 Accounts receivable, net 172,518 179,858 Inventories 419,611 383,702 Other current assets 109,978 147,463 Total current assets 1,565,053 1,819,499 Property and equipment, net 494,945 368,952 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 9,938 - Goodwill 25,944 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 1,326,840 28,054 Other long-term assets 194,377 211,277 Total assets $ 3,617,097 $ 2,434,353 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 102,526 $ 62,958 Accrued compensation and related benefits 63,918 56,286 Other accrued liabilities 128,123 115,791 Total current liabilities 294,567 235,035 Income tax liabilities 65,193 60,724 Other long-term liabilities 111,570 88,655 Total liabilities 471,330 384,414 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 47,823 and 48,028, respectively 706,817 1,129,937 Retained earnings 2,487,461 947,064 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,511 ) (27,062 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,145,767 2,049,939 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,617,097 $ 2,434,353





Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 621,665 $ 454,012 $ 2,207,100 $ 1,821,072 Cost of revenue 277,257 202,889 986,230 799,953 Gross profit 344,408 251,123 1,220,870 1,021,119 Operating expenses: Research and development 85,762 71,459 324,748 263,643 Selling, general and administrative 95,339 70,095 356,764 275,740 Total operating expenses 181,101 141,554 681,512 539,383 Operating income 163,307 109,569 539,358 481,736 Other income, net 6,224 9,976 33,554 24,105 Income before income taxes 169,531 119,545 572,912 505,841 Income tax expense (benefit), net (1,279,832 ) 22,640 (1,213,788 ) 78,467 Net income $ 1,449,363 $ 96,905 $ 1,786,700 $ 427,374 Net income per share: Basic $ 30.00 $ 2.02 $ 36.76 $ 8.98 Diluted $ 29.88 $ 1.98 $ 36.59 $ 8.76 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 48,317 47,936 48,599 47,610 Diluted 48,506 48,881 48,835 48,771





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,720 $ 1,228 $ 6,305 $ 4,545 Research and development 12,166 10,204 45,626 36,611 Selling, general and administrative 42,124 29,675 153,709 108,555 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 56,010 $ 41,107 $ 205,640 $ 149,711





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,449,363 $ 96,905 $ 1,786,700 $ 427,374 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* 56,320 41,107 213,209 149,711 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 33 1,303 132 Deferred compensation plan expense, net 573 288 867 1,055 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (22,773 ) 2,519 (26,922 ) (3,625 ) Recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary (1,285,402 ) - (1,285,402 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 198,401 $ 140,852 $ 689,755 $ 574,647 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 4.11 $ 2.94 $ 14.19 $ 12.07 Diluted $ 4.09 $ 2.88 $ 14.12 $ 11.78 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 48,317 47,936 48,599 47,610 Diluted 48,506 48,881 48,835 48,771 *Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 344,408 $ 251,123 $ 1,220,870 $ 1,021,119 Gross margin 55.4 % 55.3 % 55.3 % 56.1 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* 1,745 1,228 6,975 4,545 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 287 - 1,171 - Deferred compensation plan expense 417 486 1,500 871 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 346,857 $ 252,837 $ 1,230,516 $ 1,026,535 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.8 % 55.7 % 55.8 % 56.4 % *Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating expenses $ 181,101 $ 141,554 $ 681,512 $ 539,383 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* (54,575 ) (39,879 ) (206,234 ) (145,166 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (33 ) (33 ) (132 ) (132 ) Deferred compensation plan expense (376 ) (4,897 ) (8,767 ) (8,690 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 126,117 $ 96,745 $ 466,379 $ 385,395 *Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating income $ 163,307 $ 109,569 $ 539,358 $ 481,736 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* 56,320 41,107 213,209 149,711 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 33 1,303 132 Deferred compensation plan expense 793 5,383 10,267 9,561 Non-GAAP operating income $ 220,740 $ 156,092 $ 764,137 $ 641,140 *Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.





RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total other income, net $ 6,224 $ 9,976 $ 33,554 $ 24,105 Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan income (220 ) (5,095 ) (9,400 ) (8,506 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 6,004 $ 4,881 $ 24,154 $ 15,599





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total income before income taxes $ 169,531 $ 119,545 $ 572,912 $ 505,841 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* 56,320 41,107 213,209 149,711 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 33 1,303 132 Deferred compensation plan expense, net 573 288 867 1,055 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 226,744 $ 160,973 $ 788,291 $ 656,739 *Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.





2025 FIRST QUARTER OUTLOOK

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending March 31, 2025 Low High Gross margin 55.1 % 55.7 % Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation and other expenses 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.4 % 56.0 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ending March 31, 2025 Low High Operating expenses $ 180,200

$ 186,200

Adjustments to reconcile operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation and other expenses (53,300 ) (55,300 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 126,900 $ 130,900

Legal Disclaimer:

