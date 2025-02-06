Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet February 10 & 11

CHEYENNE - The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet February 10-11, 2025, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Aeronautics Division, 200 E. 8th Avenue, in Cheyenne. The business meeting and workshop will take place in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.

Commissioners will meet for a workshop with presentations by WYDOT staff and Don Day on Monday, February 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Commission members will also attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition’s legislative reception and a dinner with WYDOT staff on February 10, but no official business is to be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Tuesday, February 11, at 9:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.