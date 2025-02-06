Natural Resource Commission to Meet in Des Moines Feb. 12
Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting on Feb. 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m., in the Lake Darling Conference Room, 6200 Park Avenue, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may also participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-
Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the Feb. 12 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
- *Public Land Management Projects
- *Contract with Iowa State University (Acoustic Bat Monitoring)
- *Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Low-Head Dam Public Hazard Grant Recommendations
- *Contract with Lundquist Living Trust (IHAP)
- Approval of the Minutes of Jan. 9 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Iowa Tree Planting Grant Program
- Chapter 35 – Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Board Grant Recommendations
- Contract with Wildlife Management Institute, Inc. (WMI) - Fisheries Specialists
- Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations
- Contract with Versar Global Solutions-CREP Program Environmental Assessment
- Contract with Pheasants Forever-Private Lands Assistance
- *Public Land Management Projects
- Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Reassignment - Mississippi River, Louisa County
- Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Reassignment - Mississippi River, Des Moines County
- Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Reassignment - Mississippi River, Louisa County
- Chapter 17 Lease - Mississippi River, Scott County
- Management Agreement – Five Island Lake Access, City of Emmetsburg
- Flowage Easement – Emmet County – Burr Oak Lake WMA, Egeland
- Small Construction Projects- Dike Repair at Riverton WMA; Riprap Installation at Sugema Wildlife Unit
- Large Construction Projects
- Ledges State Park, East Shower Building Replacement – Boone County
- DNR Fairgrounds Building, Conservation Discovery Area – Polk County
- Red Rock Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) Road Maintenance – Warren, Polk and Marion Counties
- Lake Wapello State Park, Parking Lot Pavement Maintenance – Davis County
- Lake Keomah State Park – Lodge Window Replacements - Mahaska County
- Public Land Acquisition Projects
- Gladfelter Marsh WMA, Hancock County – Jerry and Carol Tlach
- Grant Center WMA, Monona County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
- *Contract with Iowa State University (Acoustic Bat Monitoring)
- *Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Low-Head Dam Public Hazard Grant Recommendations
- Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Water Trails Development Program Grant Recommendations
- *Contract with Lundquist Living Trust (IHAP)
- General Discussion
Next meeting, March 13, in Des Moines.
For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc
