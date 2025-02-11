First-Ever Live Event in Kansas City as Leadercast Celebrates 25 Years

Andy Stanley delivers a keynote speech at Leadercast Conference Speaker Lineup Leadercast 2025

World’s largest one-day leadership conference brings powerhouse speakers to The Midland Theatre on April 8, 2025

This is a milestone year for Leadercast, and we couldn’t think of a better place than Kansas City to host this event live for the first time.” — Brian Morris, President of Leadercast

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in its 25-year history, Leadercast —one of the world’s most influential leadership conferences—is coming LIVE to Kansas City on April 8, 2025, at The Midland Theatre Kansas City has long been a city of champions—home to world-class sports teams, thriving businesses, and a spirit of leadership that drives innovation and success. Now, Leadercast is bringing its legacy of impact to the heart of the Midwest, equipping leaders with insights, strategies, and inspiration to create lasting change.“This is a milestone year for Leadercast, and we couldn’t think of a better place than Kansas City to host this event live for the first time,” said Brian Morris, President of Leadercast and a longtime resident of Kansas City. “From the boardroom to the locker room, Kansas City embodies leadership at every level, and we’re excited to bring together some of the most influential voices in leadership to inspire the next generation of game-changers.”Leadercast 2025: Legacy of Impact features an all-star lineup of visionary speakers, including:● Jesse Cole – Owner of the Savannah Bananas & Fans First Entertainment● Dominique Dawes – Olympic gold medalist & trailblazing entrepreneur● Andy Stanley – Best-selling author & leadership expert● Jon Gordon – Renowned leadership consultant & author of The Energy Bus● Hal Elrod – Bestselling author of Miracle Morning & resilience expert● Bob Kendrick – President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum● Bobbi Doorenbos – Retired Colonel & leadership innovator● Christian Boucousis – Former fighter pilot & high-performance coach● Taliyah Brooks – Leadercast 2025 Host and Team USA Olympic AthleteAttendees will experience high-impact sessions from top business minds, elite athletes, and leadership experts, walking away with practical strategies to elevate their leadership, build stronger teams, and create a lasting legacy in one day, on one stage, for one chance to transform your leadership.Event Details:Location: The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MODate: Tuesday, April 8, 2025Tickets: Available now at Leadercast.comCan’t make it in person? Leadercast 2025 will also be available for streaming starting May 8.Don’t miss this historic opportunity to be part of Leadercast’s 25th anniversary and experience the power of transformational leadership—right here in Kansas City.About LeadercastFor 25 years, Leadercast has been the premier source for leadership development, delivering world-class speakers, actionable insights, and inspiring experiences to help individuals and organizations grow. With a mission to equip leaders with the tools to create lasting impact, Leadercast has empowered millions across industries and professions.Leadercast President, Brian Morris, is available for in-person interviews taking place in the Kansas City region. For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact: Isaac Stambaugh: isaac.stambaugh@leadercast.com

Leadercast Conference Event Footage

