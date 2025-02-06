Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,569 in the last 365 days.

Four Participants Graduate from the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court

Four participants graduated from the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court on January 27, 2025, at the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber. Judge David Bargen presided over the ceremony.

This ceremony marks a significant milestone for program graduates with the completion of an intensive program focused on comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability.

Drug Court programs are designed to span a minimum of 20 months, during which participants acquire the necessary skills to lead successful lives free from drug and alcohol addiction. By combining a holistic approach to treatment with rigorous oversight, Drug Courts aims to empower individuals and foster their rehabilitation.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact: 

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114         Email: christina.reece@nejudicial.gov

 

Photo L to R: Graduate Matthew, graduate Jennifer, Judge David Bargen, and graduate Corey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Four Participants Graduate from the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more