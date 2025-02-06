Four Participants Graduate from the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court

Four participants graduated from the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court on January 27, 2025, at the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber. Judge David Bargen presided over the ceremony.

This ceremony marks a significant milestone for program graduates with the completion of an intensive program focused on comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability.

Drug Court programs are designed to span a minimum of 20 months, during which participants acquire the necessary skills to lead successful lives free from drug and alcohol addiction. By combining a holistic approach to treatment with rigorous oversight, Drug Courts aims to empower individuals and foster their rehabilitation.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

Photo L to R: Graduate Matthew, graduate Jennifer, Judge David Bargen, and graduate Corey.