Arrivato Imports Announces Luxury Ingredients for Restaurants

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrivato Imports , a leading purveyor in the specialty and luxury food space, is proud to offer the highest quality ingredients from around the world to chefs and consumers alike.Arrivato works directly with its suppliers spanning the globe to ensure exceptional quality and ingredients such as truffles, Australian/Japanese wagyu, caviar, seafood and more. Arrivato currently collaborates with establishments garnering honors such as Michelin Starred and Recognized Restaurants, James Beard Foundation Award Winners, Forbes Five Star Resorts and AAA Five Diamond Winners.“After spending my childhood in Italy and experiencing a plethora of high quality ingredients, I set out to provide the best products for the best chefs,” Arrivato Imports Founder and Owner Andre Melchionda said. “I’m honored to fuse my Italian and South Georgia roots to curate the best specialty products for renowned chefs from our incredible portfolio of national and international suppliers.”After leaving the corporate world in 2021 to pursue his passion for specialty Italian cuisine products, Melchionda set out to build a business sourcing the highest quality ingredients on the planet.Headquartered in Atlanta, Arrivato Imports collaborates and advises chefs and restaurant owners nationwide on products based on the establishment’s needs. Arrivato handles ordering and sourcing the high-end foods for a seamless process starting from the kitchen to patrons’ plates.To learn about Arrivato Imports, visit www.arrivatoimports.com . Limited Arrivato products are available for consumer purchase at Buckhead Butcher Shop and 3 Parks Wine Shop in Atlanta. Online ordering will soon be available through the Arrivato website.# # #

