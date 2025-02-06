Jon Bristow Named Head of Atlanta Wealth at Balentine

Jon Bristow is the new Head of Atlanta Wealth at Balentine

A wealth management pro with deep experience in building family offices and strong relationships has joined the boutique wealth management firm.

Jon's extensive experience and client-focused approach perfectly align with our mission to empower our clients to make informed decisions for their financial future and also for family and legacy.” — Adrian Cronje, CEO of Balentine

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balentine , a boutique wealth management firm serving entrepreneurs, business owners, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Bristow, CFA, as Head of Atlanta Wealth. Jon brings over 25 years of financial services expertise to his new role, where he will play a key role in working with relationship managers in Atlanta to foster and deepen client relationships, while bringing his significant experience and expertise to meet the unique needs of the company’s family office clients."Jon's extensive experience and client-focused approach perfectly align with Balentine's mission to empower our clients to make informed decisions not only for their financial future, but also for family and legacy," said Adrian Cronje, CEO of Balentine. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team."Over the course of his career, Jon has demonstrated a deep commitment to helping families achieve their financial goals. His 15-year tenure with AllianceBernstein and Bank of New York Mellon honed his expertise in creating customized investment and planning strategies tailored to each family’s objectives.Before joining Balentine, Jon built a family office for the founder of a successful technology business, guiding the family’s financial affairs through trust and estate planning, tax strategies, philanthropy, and investments. His ability to align financial strategies with a family’s goals, mission, and values means he is expert at delivering personalized solutions.Jon is a CFA Charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Science and an MBA in finance."I gravitated to Balentine because of their strong brand reputation, the integrity of their leadership, and the quality of their people,” said Jon Bristow. “I am honored to join Balentine and excited to contribute to its legacy of providing exceptional counsel to our clients and their families. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to deliver the strategies and insights that enable our clients to thrive across generations."About BalentineBalentine is a wealth management firm that aims to help entrepreneurs and their families ensure the wealth they’ve created will endure for generations. With wealth management, financial planning, business advisory, and legacy planning services, Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey. Today, Balentine offers its wealth of perspective to over 300 clients nationwide, advising on approximately $8 billion of assets.In almost four decades of serving clients, Balentine is consistently recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by Forbes, Barron's, and The Financial Times. An independent, majority employee-owned firm with offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments “Best Places to Work in Money Management” Award.In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA released First Generation Wealth : Three Guiding Principles for Long-lasting Wealth and an Enduring Family Legacy, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

