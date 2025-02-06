AG Rayfield Reacts to Latest Victory in Trump’s Attempt to Block Birthright Citizenship Order

On Thursday, a federal judge in Seattle indefinitely blocked President Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship, which has been the law of the land for 150 years and is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

“This just proves what we’ve been saying all along. No president can rewrite the Constitution with the stroke of a pen,” said Rayfield. “Oregon and 3 other states successfully temporarily blocked this unconstitutional order two weeks ago. I’m pleased this is now blocked indefinitely.”

U.S. District Court Judge John Coughenour’s nationwide preliminary injunction today comes two weeks after he issued a temporary restraining order.

“It has become ever more apparent that to our president the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals,” Coughenour said. “In this courtroom, and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon which I intend to follow.”

This latest ruling comes a day after a federal judge in Maryland also blocked President Trump’s executive order. That case was brought in by five pregnant women whose babies would be impacted, and two immigrant rights groups.

“Babies born in the United States are U.S. citizens. Period,” said Rayfield. “And Trump’s attempt to strip infants of their citizenship is cruel and deeply un-American.”