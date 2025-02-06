Rabies Vaccine Market Set to Surge to $1.9 Billion by 2032 at a 4.7% CAGR

In 2022, the global rabies vaccine market was valued at $1.2 billion and is expected to expand to $1.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global rabies vaccine market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increased awareness of rabies prevention, government initiatives, and advancements in vaccine technology. As of 2022, the rabies vaccine market was valued at approximately $1.2 billion and is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.Get Sample PDF Copy Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3264 Rabies Vaccine Market Growth FactorsSeveral factors contribute to the growth of the rabies vaccine market:1. Increasing Prevalence of Rabies: Rabies continues to be a significant public health concern, particularly in developing countries. According to the World Health Organization, rabies causes an estimated 59,000 human deaths annually across over 150 countries, with 95% of cases occurring in Africa and Asia. The burden is disproportionately borne by rural poor populations, with approximately half of cases attributable to children under 15 years of age.2. Government Initiatives and Vaccination Programs: Governments worldwide are implementing programs to control and prevent rabies. For instance, in September 2023, the Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture initiated an aerial distribution of oral rabies vaccine packets along Tennessee’s borders to curb the spread of the disease.3. Technological Advancements in Vaccine Development: Continuous research and development have led to improved rabies vaccines. For example, in April 2022, Cadila Pharmaceuticals launched ThRabis, the world’s first novel three-dose rabies vaccine prepared using Virus-Like Particle technology.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3264 Rabies Vaccine Market SegmentationThe rabies vaccine market is segmented based on product type, prophylaxis type, application, end user, and region.1. By Product Type:◦ Chick Embryo Cells Rabies Vaccine: This segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to the high presence of manufacturers and the effectiveness of these vaccines.◦ Vero Cell Rabies Vaccine: Known for its effectiveness in pediatric patients and suitability for both pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis.◦ Human Diploid Cell Vaccine: Recognized for its safety and efficacy.◦ Others: Includes purified duck embryo vaccine and baby hamster kidney (BHK) cells rabies vaccine.2. By Prophylaxis Type:◦ Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis: Administered to individuals at high risk of rabies exposure, such as veterinarians and travelers to endemic areas.◦ Post-Exposure Prophylaxis: Given after potential exposure to prevent the onset of rabies. This segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to the high number of post-exposure vaccinations.3. By Application:◦ Human: This segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by increased awareness and vaccination rates among humans.◦ Animal: Includes vaccines for domestic animals and wildlife.4. By End User:◦ Hospitals: Held the highest market share in 2022, attributed to the availability of trained healthcare professionals and facilities for vaccination.◦ Veterinary Clinics: Serve as primary centers for animal vaccinations.◦ Others: Includes vaccine centers and specialty clinics.5. By Region:◦ North America: Dominated the market in 2022, owing to the presence of major vaccine manufacturers and robust healthcare infrastructure.◦ Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by a high incidence of rabies cases and increased government efforts in countries like India and China.Key Market PlayersThe rabies vaccine market comprises several key players contributing to its growth:• Bharat Biotech International Limited• Sanofi• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• Novartis AG• Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd• Merck & Co., Inc.• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.• Zoetis Inc.• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated• Virbac SAThese companies are actively involved in research and development, product launches, and strategic collaborations to enhance their market presence.The rabies vaccine market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing awareness, government initiatives, and technological advancements. The rabies vaccine market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing awareness, government initiatives, and technological advancements. Continued efforts in vaccination programs and public education are essential to control and eventually eradicate rabies globally.

