How to counter the deadly scourge of air pollution

A study by the World Health Organization released this week found cancer rates are rising among non-smokers globally, a development researchers linked in part to air pollution. It was the latest in a string of studies outlining the perils of airborne contaminants, which cause some 8 million premature deaths a year and cost the global economy more than US$8 trillion annually. The good news? Experts say it is possible for nations to beat air pollution by making targeted investments and enforcing clean-air laws. Learn more in this video.

