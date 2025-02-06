DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces the Addition of Ali Urman to Lead Its Advisory Board and Participation in Upcoming Conferences

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen” or the “Company”) founded in 2021, and established to advance a diverse pipeline of AI drug discovery solutions, focusing on protein and peptide design, drug delivery, and diagnostics for health wellness, longevity, and precision medicine, is pleased to announce Ali Urman MPH (“Ali”) has joined its advisory board.Ali Urman is a pioneering Analyst/Portfolio Manager at the intersection of biotechnology and healthcare innovation. With expertise spanning immunotherapy, gene editing, stem cell therapy, AI, and public health, she brings a multidisciplinary approach to advancing medical breakthroughs.For the last five years, Ali has served as an Analyst/PM on Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management Genomic Revolution strategy where she specializes in evaluating cutting-edge technologies and how they will disrupt the future of medicine and patient care. Before joining ARK, Ali established herself in clinical cancer research at prestigious institutions including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Montefiore Medical Center. As a Senior Research Program Manager at IBM Watson Health, she championed the integration of AI in healthcare, earning consecutive Manager's Choice Awards (2017, 2018) and the Rookie of the Year Award (2017). In 2018, she founded her own consulting firm to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and healthcare applications.Ali's influence extends across multiple sectors through her board and advisory roles. She serves as a Board Member of Cure Rare Disease and provides strategic guidance as an Industry Advisor for the Sanford School of Medicine's SPARK program, Sortium, and CLARA. She also serves as the Senior Vice President of the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator’s Venture Fund. Her intellectual contributions include over 25 published articles across cancer research, artificial intelligence , and space medicine, along with three filed patents.Educated at McGill University (BA) and New York Medical College (Masters in Epidemiology and Community Health), Ali has furthered her expertise with specialized training in Human-Computer Interaction for User Experience Design from MIT Labs. This unique combination of clinical research, technological innovation, and user-centered design informs her holistic approach to healthcare advancement.A recognized thought leader, Ali regularly shares her insights on major financial networks including CNBC, Bloomberg, and TD Ameritrade. Her research and analysis have been featured in prominent publications such as Fortune, Business Insider, Nasdaq.com, Advisor Analyst, OPTO, and ETF Trends. She has delivered keynote presentations at the Forbes and APSG conferences and has been invited as a guest lecturer at New York University and the University of Maryland, where she inspires the next generation of healthcare innovators.“On behalf of DiaGen and our team, we are super excited to welcome Ali to lead our advisory board and guide us with her breadth of experience and expertise as we make impact providing Ai solutions in drug discovery, delivery and diagnostics particularly as we scale into previously announced geographic verticals like Montreal and the UAE, her network and knowledge will create exponential value for our stakeholders” said Brian D. Keane, Chairman and CEO at DiaGen.Upcoming Conference ParticipationWe are also pleased to announce participation in following industry conferences BIO CEO Investor Conference 2025: February 10th, 11th 2025 Conducting 1X1 Meetings via BIO Partnering (New York Marriot Marquis NY, NY)• AI Revolution in Healthcare Summit: February 15th, 16th Exhibiting and Conducting 1x1 Meetings (Millennium Airport Hotel, Dubai, UAE)If you’re attending, Please reach out to us at IR@diagen.ai to set up an in person meeting with CEO Brian D. KeaneFor more information please visit www.diagen.ai OrTo meet in person or virtuallyContact:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail: Brian@diagen.aiAbout DiaGen AiHeadquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc is scaling a multi vertical and geographical diverse pipeline of projects and partnerships focusing on small molecule and peptide drug discovery, diagnostics, and delivery using its proprietary AI engine DIA to de-risk, accelerate and create value disrupting traditional methods to advance precision medicine and impact global human longevity. For more information, visit www.diagen.ai Forward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DEI technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DEI technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company’s ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company’s DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.