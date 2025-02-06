Newmont Corporation Shareholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against NEM

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) securities between February 22, 2024 and October 23, 2024. Newmont is the world’s leading gold mining company and producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Newmont Corporation (NEM) Misled Investors Regarding Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the Company's ability to deliver increased gold production at its Tier 1 operations, specifically, Lihir and Brucejack, in addition to lowering overall costs throughout its mining operations.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 23, 2024, the truth emerged when Newmont published a press release announcing disappointing EBITDA third quarter 2024 highlights, in addition to decreases in production and increases in operating costs. In pertinent part, Newmont revealed that mining operations at its two Tier 1 assets would see lower production than originally guided with expectations of higher costs at these facilities. On this news, the price of Newmont’s common stock declined from $57.74 per share on October 23, 2024, to $49.25 per share on October 24, 2024.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Newmont Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file papers with the court by April 1, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

