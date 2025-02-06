NOTICE: Notice of Intent - Proposed Commercial Feed Rule Change

News

February 6, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public that the Department, through the Agricultural Chemistry and Seed Commission, intends to amend and adopt revisions to the Commercial Feed rules and regulations, specifically, LAC 7:XVII.101, 103, 117, 119, 121, 123, 127, 136, 137, 139, 141, and 167. The proposed rule change incorporates recent statutory changes for raw milk and raw milk products in animal feed, pursuant to Act 699 of the 2024 Regular Session. The proposed rule change further incorporates statutory changes set forth in Act 101 of the 2024 Regular Session, which includes modifications to the state chemist responsibilities to include annual determination of the value of protein and any other substance guaranteed as a commercial feed; defines "guarantor" as well as establishes that a guarantor may apply for registration as a feed manufacturer and for authority to label feeds for sale In Louisiana. Further amendments being made pursuant to Act 101 clarifies the term "adulterated" as it relates to injury to the health of humans or animals, and provides additional criteria for "adulterated," including the presence of any drug defined by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The proposed rule change also includes amendments that are technical changes, merely updating and cleaning up existing language to be consistent with other sections within the same Chapter and with relevant statutory provisions.

The Notice of Intent will be published in the January 2025 State Register. Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Amy L. McInnis, Department of Agriculture & Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Suite 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on February 10, 2025. All written comments must be signed and dated

