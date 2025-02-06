Jobs of the Future: Governor Hochul Announces Three New Locations Selected for $200 Million ON-RAMP Program

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “By adding centers in the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and Finger Lakes to connect with Central New York, the ON-RAMP network will connect New Yorkers to new opportunities all along the upstate semiconductor corridor. Today's announcement represents our latest investments in workforce training under Governor Hochul, and supports our continued efforts to reshore manufacturing jobs and build out the advanced manufacturing ecosystem.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “We must equip our workforce with the necessary skills to support New York’s rapidly expanding advanced manufacturing sector. By offering comprehensive training and wraparound services, this program offers New Yorkers across the state a pathway to well-paying careers now and for years to come. I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued investments in our workforce as we work to build the New York of tomorrow.”

Center for Economic Growth President and CEO Mark Eagan said, “ON-RAMP ensures that people living in our communities have robust support, including stipends, childcare, and transportation to access training and ultimately a career in manufacturing. CEG is proud to act as the project lead on behalf of a regional consortium of more than 60 initial partners to build a seamless network of workforce training and service providers to connect individuals with in-demand jobs at high-growth manufacturers. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your leadership in growing New York State’s advanced manufacturing workforce.”

Monroe Community College President Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna said, “Monroe Community College has a long history of sustaining public trust as an exemplary leader in workforce development. MCC and the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center stand ready to create the conditions for the entire Finger Lakes region to showcase its preparedness to uplift the lives of even more New York citizens. We look forward to working with a network of workforce development and training entities, like RochesterWorks, committed to preparing New Yorkers for careers in high-growth industries and leading collaboration to build the overall Upstate NY workforce development ecosystem.”

Mohawk Valley Community College President Dr. Randall VanWagoner said, “We are so grateful to the Governor and her staff for this incredible opportunity to work even more closely with our workforce partners in the region to significantly scale opportunities that connect people to quality jobs and enhance the overall vibrancy of the communities we serve.”

CenterState CEO President Robert Simpson said, “The need for talent continues to accelerate as we prepare for historic investments from Micron and other companies looking to expand operations in New York State. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership and vision as we partner to establish a critical new network of workforce development centers. ON-RAMP will help connect New Yorkers from priority populations with careers in high growth industries like manufacturing and construction. Across New York state these centers will both serve as state-of-the-art training facilities and as catalysts for the redevelopment of strategic, high-impact corridors.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “We know that funding workforce development programs like ON-RAMP is one of the most effective investments we can make in New York's economy. Providing more technical and career education throughout our state will set more workers up for success and ensure we have the well-trained workforce we need to attract and sustain manufacturing jobs.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The expansion of New York's advanced manufacturing sector continues to highlight the urgent need to provide our Upstate workforce with the skills necessary for success. By extending workforce development through new ON-RAMP centers in the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, and Mohawk Valley, we can reach more underserved communities, offering the wraparound supports that increase the number of skilled workers while helping to break the cycle of generational poverty. I’m proud of Governor Hochul’s continued commitment, especially with the focus on creating a vital I-90 advanced manufacturing corridor. With Micron’s presence in Central New York and other major players like GlobalFoundries, this investment in workforce training ensures our region remains competitive and prepared for future opportunities in advanced manufacturing.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “I am proud to say that thanks to the advocacy and partnership of my colleagues in the Greater Rochester Majority Delegation, as well as local officials, the Governor has identified the Finger Lakes Region as one of the high-impact, strategic locations for a new ON-RAMP workforce development training center. Workforce development is one of the most important tools for building the middle-class and addressing affordability for all our families. In addition, it will help us effectively reduce poverty in New York State and uplift our families, especially when paired with ON-RAMP’s strategy to address other barriers to employment such as transportation, childcare, education and more by providing wraparound services alongside job training. With these investments we are well on our way to building a more equitable and diverse New York economy. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your leadership.”