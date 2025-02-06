LB Capital Announces the Sale and Strategic Partnership of Munz Roofing and Siding with Alloy Roofing

From L-R Greg Weller, Lance Bachmann, Charlie McDonald, and Jonathan Trent pose after the Munz Roofing and Alloy Roofing partnership announcement

This landmark deal not only marks another successful exit for LB Capital but also establishes a powerful new partnership between LB Capital and Alloy Roofing.

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LB Capital, led by Founder Lance Bachmann, has officially announced the sale of Munz Roofing and Siding to Alloy Roofing, a premier national roofing platform backed by Percheron Capital. This landmark deal not only marks another successful exit for LB Capital but also establishes a powerful new partnership between LB Capital and Alloy Roofing, setting the stage for continued expansion and innovation in the roofing industry.Bachmann’s ability to scale, transform, and sell businesses at record-breaking valuations is once again on full display with this transaction. With two major roofing company sales in under 2 years, LB Capital has cemented itself as the premier player in the roofing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) space.“This partnership with Alloy Roofing is a game-changer,” said Lance Bachmann, Founder of LB Capital. “We built Munz Roofing into a dominant force in the Philadelphia market, expanding its reach and solidifying its reputation for excellence. Now, under Alloy Roofing’s national platform, it will grow even stronger while maintaining that reputation for greatness. This is exactly the type of high-value partnership we help business owners achieve.”LB Capital: The Leader in Roofing M&AThe sale of Munz Roofing follows a series of high-profile transactions led by Bachmann, further proving LB Capital’s unmatched expertise in scaling and exiting home services businesses.Over the past few years, Bachmann–and LB Capital–has successfully sold:✅ 1SEO – Leading digital marketing agency (Acquired by SkyHarbor Private Equity)✅ Dilling Heating & Cooling – HVAC powerhouse (Acquired by Apex Service Partners)✅ Cherry Roofing & Siding – Major home exterior company (Acquired by Vertex)✅ Painting Pups – Residential and commercial painting business✅ Munz Roofing & Siding – Eastern PA & NJ roofing leader (Now part of Alloy Roofing)“In less than three years, we’ve sold two major roofing companies for mid eight-figure sums,” said Bachmann. “Our strategy works, and we’re looking for more great roofing businesses to help grow and position for top-dollar exits and partnerships.”A New Chapter for Munz Roofing with Alloy RoofingAlloy Roofing, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, was launched in November 2024 as a premier national roofing services platform. Backed by Percheron Capital, Alloy Roofing is rapidly expanding by partnering with the highest-quality roofing companies in the country, providing them with enhanced technology, operational support, and growth opportunities.Alloy Roofing’s reach includes:✔ Comprehensive roofing repair and replacement services✔ A rapidly growing network of top-tier roofing companies across the U.S.✔ Investment in technology and infrastructure to drive industry-leading service“We are excited to be a partner in the Alloy Roofing family,” Bachmann said. “Their commitment to quality, service, and community makes them an ideal partner as we continue to build. This was a very important step for our present, as well as our future.”LB Capital: The Ultimate Partner for Roofing CompaniesFounded by Lance Bachmann in 2023, LB Capital is redefining the roofing and home services industry. With a sharp focus on “Build It to Sell It,” LB Capital partners with roofing business owners to scale, optimize, and position their companies for highly profitable exits.The LB Capital Family of Companies includes:🏠 Roofing & Siding Businesses:✔ Lee’s Roofing – California (Fresno & Sacramento)✔ Roofing Pups – Utah, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Upstate New York✔ Planet Roof – Western Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh & Altoona)✔ SOLD: Munz Roofing – Eastern PA & NJ (Now part of Alloy Roofing)💻 Technology & Infrastructure Companies:✔ Shock I.T. Support✔ Network Drops✔ Cabling Drops✔ Titan Pro Technologies📢 Industry Leadership:✔ The Roofing Process Conference – The premier event for roofing professionals✔ Real Estate Development – Expanding into key marketsIf you are a roofing business owner looking to scale and sell for maximum value, LB Capital is the BEST place to make it happen. Contact us today to explore partnership opportunities and start building your company for a high-value exit.🔗 Visit www.lbachmanncapital.com to learn more.Alloy Roofing, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a national roofing repair and replacement services platform launched in November 2024. Backed by Percheron Capital, Alloy Roofing partners with leading roofing businesses across the country to provide best-in-class roofing solutions for customers. By investing in people, technology, and infrastructure, Alloy Roofing strengthens its partner companies, creating lasting value for employees, customers, and communities.For more information, visit www.alloyroofing.com About Percheron CapitalPercheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on building market-leading essential services businesses. With over $3 billion in assets under management, Percheron provides strategic support, investment, and resources to help companies accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.percheron.com

