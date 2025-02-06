2/6/25 – EXPLORE OUTDOOR HAWAI‘I SITE WINS WEB DESIGN GOLD

News Releases, slider Posted on Feb 6, 2025 in Main

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

EXPLORE OUTDOOR HAWAI‘I SITE WINS WEB DESIGN GOLD

HONOLULU – The Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i website, just launched in July, won gold in the Best of the Web – Government Agency category at the 2024 Horizon Interactive Awards (HIA). The HIA, now in its 23rd year, recognizes excellence in interactive media production and web design.

Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i was designed to be user-friendly, helping residents and visitors to easily find recreational information and services available across the state. This includes material on hiking safety, camping, filming, and hunter education as well as applications for various licenses and making reservations at popular state parks.

The site highlights unique and wide-ranging cultural, historical and natural resources that the DLNR manages, including information about responsible boating, pono fishing practices, and permits that are required for commercial businesses and activities.

Though relatively new, Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i (outdoor.hawaii.gov), created for DLNR by Tyler Technologies, is a trusted source for information on a variety of topics to help residents and visitors get outside and access Hawai‘i’s resources, on land and in the water.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i website media clips (July 30, 2024): https://vimeo.com/992554739

Photographs – Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i website(July 30, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/lukzhap05zk1hctw02etv/AOKWeZZnljZxI4-z8z35cEg?rlkey=3g1055qkd9q4aoi4uv6n1qlvk&dl=0

Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i website:

https://outdoor.hawaii.gov

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]