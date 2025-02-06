GovExec and Carahsoft Partner to Expand Access to Government Contracting Tools and Resources to the Public Sector

Comprehensive Government Intelligence Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovExec, the market-leading sales and marketing intelligence company for Government leaders and contractors, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Master Government Aggregator® for GovExec’s GovTribe offering, a premier intelligence platform, making the company’s market intelligence and capture tools available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract.

“Carahsoft is one of the leading companies serving the Public Sector, and their network of vendor solutions providers, reseller partners and Government customers is unmatched,” said Tim Hartman, CEO of GovExec. “Partnering with them allows us to expand access to GovTribe’s cutting-edge market intelligence platform, including our digital assistant, AI Insights, providing critical support and insights throughout every stage of the Government contracting journey."

GovTribe provides Government contractors with comprehensive market intelligence, capture tools and proprietary insights to help navigate the competitive Government market. Key features of the platform include identifying and tracking Public Sector Request for Proposals (RFPs) and grant opportunities, streamlining capture management ​​with customizable pipelines and real-time updates, researching agency spending history and analyzing competitor profiles and identifying potential partners.

“Carahsoft is always looking for ways to bring more intelligence and resources to Government contractors and Government users,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Through our partnership with GovExec and our resellers, we are now able to offer GovTribe to our partners for greater access to the data needed to succeed in the Public Sector. In addition, GovTribe will enable them to enhance their strategic planning, streamline their capture management and make data-driven decisions in one easy-to-use platform.”

GovExec’s GovTribe offering is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Govexec@carahsoft.com.

About GovExec

GovExec’s data and insights set the standard for depth, accuracy, and impact for government leaders and contractors. GovExec provides data-driven strategic sales and marketing intelligence solutions that accelerate revenue growth to fuel market success. The platform is powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, reaching over 3.3 million government influencers each month.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com

