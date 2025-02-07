The Ogden Spring Home Show Is Taking Place February 14 -16, 2025, At The Golden Spike Event Center

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Ogden Spring Home Show: February 14 through February 16, 2025 at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden, UT. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Ogden area and surrounding Utah communities the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, solar, lighting, kitchen and bathroom renovations and more will be participating in the Ogden Spring Home Show.

“Spring is by far one of the most popular seasons for homeowners in the Ogden area and throughout the state of Utah to update, remodel or renovate their homes. The weather is more cooperative during the Spring season and the work on their homes can be completed in a more efficient manner,” commented Sol Lee, Senior Marketing Manager, Nationwide Expos.

“Whether you’re looking to remodel your bathroom, update your kitchen, paint the interior or exterior of your home, repair your roof, install new windows and doors, change the landscaping surrounding your home or check your gutter system this season, you’ll find experts in these fields and many more to consult with at the Ogden Spring Home Show,” noted Lee. “What’s more, many of our exhibitors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show,” he added.

The Ogden Home Show is one of many home shows and home expos Nationwide Expos is hosting in the state of Utah this season. Additional shows include: the Logan Home Show: February 28 & March 1, 2025 at the Cache County Event Center in Logan, UT; the St. George Home Expo: March 21-23, 2025 at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George, UT; the Provo Home Show: March 28 & 29, 2025 at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo, UT; and the Layton Home Show: April 11 & 12, 2025 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, UT.

Admission and parking to the Ogden Spring Home Show are free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday February 14, 2025: from 12:00pm to 8:00pm; on Saturday February 15, 2025: from 10:00am to 6:00pm; and on Sunday February 16, 2025: from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Golden Spike Event Center is located at 1000 1200 W St, Ogden, UT 84404. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 435-345-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local Utah office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

435-345-HOME

info@nationwideexpos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.