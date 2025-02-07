Jack Xander and Blu-Jay Climb to #1 on Music’s Leading Indie Artist Platform with ‘All Fuh You’

Jack Xander and Blu-Jay

‘All Fuh You’ was an absolute blast to create…bringing it to life was an unforgettable experience. Seeing it hit #1 on the aBreak58 has been a dream come true.” — Jack Xander and Blu-Jay

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music , music’s leading international indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘All Fuh You’ by Jack Xander and Blu-Jay is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.Indie artist and producer, Jack Xander, weaves a sonic tapestry drawing from indie, techno, experimental, and Brazilian jazz. Known for his off-the-chain live performances in Los Angeles, Jack’s boundary-pushing songs aim for the sweet spot where interesting meets satisfying. His music, a fusion of genres, aims to stun and entice both loyal fans and unsuspecting newcomers, promising an unforgettable auditory experience.Blu-Jay, who is half American and half Brazilian, crafts soulful indie pop inspired by her roots. Singing and songwriting since the age of six, she blends raw emotion with rich melodies. Beyond music, she’s acted alongside Aaron Paul and Amy Adams and runs the indie fashion line Baby Daddy Mamma Drama.“‘All Fuh You’ was an absolute blast to create…bringing it to life was an unforgettable experience,” said Jack Xander and Blu-Jay. “Seeing it hit #1 on the aBreak58 has been a dream come true. Knowing people connect with it makes it even more special.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Through his songs and live performances, Jack Xander is stirring up quite a buzz,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “While his music has a mass appeal vibe, it’s Jack's originality and authenticity that stands out to Jay Stevens, our entire music team, and me…as well as fans around the world. Teaming up with the immeasurable talents of #1 aBreak58 alum Blu-Jay made ‘All Fuh You’ a predictable #1 song. We’re looking forward to their upcoming solo projects, as well as their future collaborations.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/

