Water Tower Research has published an Industry Report on Ethanol-Carbon Capture & Storage titled, “What Carbon Capture & Storage Could Mean for US Ethanol-Based Biofuels”.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research (www.watertowerresearch.com) has published an Industry Report on Ethanol-Carbon Capture & Storage titled, “What Carbon Capture & Storage Could Mean for US Ethanol-Based Biofuels”. The report can be accessed here.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) involves capturing CO2 emissions, purifying, transporting, and permanently storing in geological formations underground. Our report finds that low- carbon ethanol and SAF offer among the most compelling opportunities for CCS. Ethanol-CCS is worth attention as (1) ethanol carbon capture is among the lowest-cost CCS applications, (2) there is bipartisan support in Washington DC given economic benefits to farmers and rural communities and for energy security, (3) the alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) pathway could be critical to meeting global demand for SAF after 2030, (4) airlines demonstrate willingness to pay premiums for the higher carbon abatement that ethanol-CCS can deliver to SAF, and (5) the US could be positioned as a globally competitive supplier.

Our report is a one-stop shop for ethanol-CCS that includes (1) an introduction to ethanol, (2) how CCS is applied to ethanol and the economics of ethanol-CCS, (3) the regulatory structure and politics, (4) major ethanol-CCS pipeline infrastructure projects, and (5) summaries of companies with ethanol-CCS projects, including Aemetis (AMTX), Alto Ingredients (ALTO), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Gevo (GEVO), Green Plains (GPRE), LanzaTech Global (LNZA), and REX American Resources (REX). California Resources’ (CRC) CCS project is also included.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing investor engagement through research-driven communications. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Name: Water Tower Research LLC Email: research@watertowerresearch.com Job Title: WTR Investor Engagement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.