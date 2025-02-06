YC-backed &AI Raises $6.5 Million to Launch the First AI Agent for Patent Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- &AI, which provides the first AI agent for patent attorneys, announced today that it has raised a $6.5M seed round, led by First Round and supported by Y Combinator, SV Angel, BoxGroup and angels Kulveer Taggar, JJ Fliegelman and Rich Aberman.

&AI provides a secure workspace engineered for patent attorneys, leveraging AI to accelerate end-to-end prosecution and litigation workflows. The &AI platform helps attorneys effectively manage patent portfolios by streamlining labor-intensive processes like prior art searches, claim chart drafting, and responding to office actions. Andy is an AI agent that takes this foundation further by collaborating with attorneys to utilize these tools, significantly improving efficiency and work quality.

The funding will allow &AI to enhance Andy's functionality, broaden integrations and grow its team of experts in AI and patent law.

"Like many old-school industries, the legal space is ripe for AI disruption, and Caleb and the &AI team have built a very compelling offering that solves a big problem for law firms - accelerating patent due diligence," said Liz Wessel, Partner at First Round Capital. "&AI is already seeing great traction with customers, including Am Law 100 firms - I'm excited to be a part of the company's journey."

According to Caleb Harris, Co-founder and CEO, &AI has already had success selling into large law firms, with early customers using the platform to build thousands of claim charts for litigation, reporting an average time savings of 70-90 percent. Harris started the company with co-founder Herbert Turner - the two attended MIT together where they studied engineering. Harris later worked as a technical advisor to law firms, where he saw firsthand the challenges of manual workflows for due diligence, and decided to build a solution.

"&AI allows patent teams to replace manual workflows with AI so they can do due diligence in a fraction of the time and with much higher accuracy," said Harris. "In the process, we free up valuable attorney time for less mundane work."

Investor Kulveer Taggar said, "Caleb and Herbie have created something revolutionary. They've built an AI agent, Andy, that thinks and adapts like a patent attorney. The rapid adoption by AM Law 100 firms validates that this is the breakthrough the industry has been waiting for."

Andy functions as a proactive partner in patent law, adapting dynamically to new information and autonomously deciding how to use tools and resources to complete tasks. Unlike traditional workflows, where AI follows predetermined steps, Andy independently plans and adjusts its approach in real time.

Using the &AI platform, Andy can:

Quickly draft detailed claim charts , reducing hours of work to minutes.

, reducing hours of work to minutes. Perform comprehensive prior art searches , improving accuracy and saving time.

, improving accuracy and saving time. Respond to office actions , using technical context and client goals.

, using technical context and client goals. Provide expert-level answers to project and subject-matter questions on demand.

